House of the Dragon: Why the Stolen Dragon Egg Is More Important Than You Thought

The second episode of House of the Dragon saw House Targaryen further divided, as Prince Daemon broke off on his own (after Rhaenyra was named heir to the Iron Throne), stealing a dragon egg on his way out the door. A conflict arose later when it was revealed that the egg Daemon stole was the one selected to place in the crib of Baelon, Viserys' son who died shortly after birth. That egg was important to Viserys, but it could also be important to the overall Game of Thrones lore, as well as another Targaryen we're all very familiar with.

When Rhaenyra and Viserys are informed of the dragon egg theft, they are told the egg came from a dragon known as Dreamfyre. That's how they knew it was the one that had been chosen for Baelon. For those who have dug deep into Game of Thrones history, Dreamfyre is significant for another reason. Dreamfyre is thought to be the mother of Daenerys Targaryen's three dragons.

Dreamfyre was ridden by Princess Rhaena Targaryen years before the events of House of the Dragon. Rhaena married a man named Androw of Fair Isle, though she was more interested in his sister than him. Her name was Elissa Farman, and she had a very close relationship with Rhaena for a time in their lives. Eventually, however, Elissa wanted to sail out and see the wonders the world had to offer. She had to ask Rhaena multiple times before receiving any kind of financial assistance to do so, which led her to take something that belonged to her friend.

Elissa stole three dragon eggs from the Targaryen's before sailing off on her adventures. A search for the eggs never resulted in anything, and Elissa ultimately disappeared at sea. Corlys Velaryon claimed to see her many years after her disappearance, but there was no official record of her.

There was never any mention of which dragon Elissa stole the three eggs from, or what eventually happened to those eggs. But she did often ride Dreamfyre with Rhaena. If there was a dragon she had access to, it was Dreamfyre, so many fans have theorized that the eggs she stole belonged to that specific dragon.

If that's the case, the dragon egg that has become a focal point in House of the Dragon contains the brother or sister of the first dragons to hatch after the extinction of the species. The dragon was potentially the sibling of Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion, the dragons who were used to bring Daenerys Targaryen to power.

