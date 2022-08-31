House of the Dragon: Why Dragonstone Is So Much More Significant In This Targaryen Story

House of the Dragon takes place over a century before Game of Thrones, so there is understandably little in the way of direct connections between characters of each series, besides the pathway of the Targaryen family tree. However, the land of Westeros has been around for much longer than any one person living in it, so House of the Dragon definitely features plenty of locations that Game of Thrones may know by name – but may not immediately recognize in this pivotal era of the Targaryen Dynasty. One such location is "Dragonstone," which has been heavily mentioned in House of the Dragon, and was the setting or a major showdown in Episode 2.

This is why Dragonstone is so much more significant in House of the Dragon than it was in Game of Thrones:

What Is Dragonstone?

(Photo: HBO)

Dragonstone is a volcanic island located in Blackwater Bay that is the site of a heavily fortified castle of the same name. The island and castle have been home to the Targaryens since they left Old Valyria after seeing visions of the Doom event that would destroy it. Dragonstone was originally settled by Aenar Targaryen, who brought five dragons (only one survived) and his family (including future-seeing daughter Daenys the Dreamer). The move was seen as one of weakness and cowardice by the other dragonlords of Valyria – but Aenar had the last laugh when the Doom struck Valyria and killed all the other dragonlords, leaving the Targaryens as the sole power controlling dragons, in command of a key port location between Westeros and the Narrow Sea.

What is the Significance of Dragonstone?

(Photo: HBO)

Dragonstone plays any number of significant roles in the lore of George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" saga. Dragonstone was a Targaryen stronghold until Aegon "The Conqueror" Targaryen planned his invasion of Westeros from Dragonstone and then set out and actually conquered the Seven Kingdoms. Aegon established what is now King's Landing as the new capital of the Seven Kingdoms, while Dragonstone became the keeping place for the heir apparent in the Targaryen line of royal succession – a position and title often referred to as the "Prince of Dragonstone".

In addition to its historical and symbolic importance to the Targaryen Dynasty, Dragonstone also had practical uses for its fearsome and treacherous topography, not least of which was having a castle shaped by dragon fire and stone into a impenetrable fortress, made even more secure by harsh weather and maritime conditions that make storming the island and/or castle extremely difficult.

The volcano of Dragonstone (Dragonmont) was used as a cradle for dragon eggs, helping the Targaryens re-grow their dragon armada, after escaping Valyria with just one living dragon. The tunnels of the volcano at Dragonstone are also lined with the resource fo dragonglass, which becomes extremely important in Game of Thrones' story, as dragonglass is one of the only known weapons that can kill the White Walkers. Stannis Baratheon took Dragonstone for his own during Robert's Rebellion, before Daenerys Targaryen finally came home to reclaim it, and harvest the dragonglass for the war against the Night King.

Why Is Dragonstone Important in House of the Dragon?

(Photo: HBO)

Dragonstone is first featured prominently in House of the Dragon Episode 2, after Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) occupies the island and castle, as a tantrum response to his brother, King Viserys I, naming his daughter Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen as his successor. Daemon took the Dragon egg that Viserys I intended for the new child he was to have with his wife, Aemma Arryn, before she and the baby both perished in childbirth. The act nearly sparks civil conflict, as Viserys I sends mean led by his Hand, Otto Hightower, to get back the egg and quell Daemon's faux rebellion.

Daemon taking up residence on Dragonstone is a significant political statement in this point of House of the Dragon: it was a sly way of Daemon showing his brother that he still considers himself the next in line for the throne – and let everyone know as much, by sitting in the seat that belongs to the future king. His lie about marrying a prostitute and fathering her child only justified him in taking the dragon egg, which he could have grown into another dragon within the volcano.

As Episode 2 ends, Dragonstone becomes signficant for a whole other reason: Lord Corlys Velaryon sails to Dragonstone and forms a pact with Daemon, to wage war on the group from the Free Cities (the Triarchy) that is conquering the region of small islands known as the Stepstones. In that war, Dragonstones place on the coast could soon be a strategic stronghold for Daemon to go to war with Craghas Drahar – aka "The Crabfeeder."

House of the Dragon is now airing Sunday nights on HBO and HBO Max.