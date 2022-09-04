Who Dies in House of the Dragon Episode 3?

The third episode of House of the Dragon is finally upon us, and fans are expecting the most action-packed hour of the series so far. The final moments of the second episode set up Corlys and Daemon to finally begin a war with the Crab-Feeder in the Stepstones. HBO's preview for the new episode of House of the Dragon confirms that at least a part of that conflict is happening on Sunday night. Of course, as any Game of Thrones fan knows, conflict usually means death in this franchise.

War is breaking out between Daemon and the Crab-Feeder, and there's no telling if this scenario is a one-week affair or a storyline that could extend throughout a large part of the season. Regardless, there's a good chance we could see some legitimate carnage come out of House of the Dragon's third episode.

Trying to figure out who could die in this new episode all depends on how long we believe the conflict in the Stepstones could last. If the story is going to continue flying fast into the future, and the battle with the Crab-Feeder isn't meant to last very long, than it's easy to guess who doesn't make it out of Sunday night alive. The Crab-Feeder seemed to get built up to be a significant villain at the end of episode two, but that could have just been to give weight to the conflict in episode three.

Killing the Crab-Feeder may be frustrating to some fans, given the character's interesting design and ominous presence, but Daemon and Corlys are much more important figures in that storyline. So the Crab-Feeder is the most likely to exit on Sunday, if someone has to.

There's always a chance something could happen to Corlys, but that doesn't seem likely at all, especially since we know what the franchise canon looks like after this event.

We could also see some characters that we don't know yet sacrificed by the end of the episode. Both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon have done well developing characters quickly, so giving someone an entire arc in just one episode isn't out of the question.

What do you think will happen in Sunday's new episode of House of the Dragon? Let us know in the comments!