House of the Dragon: Did SPOILER Die at the End of Episode 5?

Throughout the first five episodes of House of the Dragon, King Viserys' health has been steadily declining. A form of leprosy has seen him slowly dying as the series has gone on, losing fingers and growing sicker by the episode. It's clear to everyone watching that he doesn't have very long to live. Just how long, though, remains to be seen. The final moments of Sunday's latest episode, "We Light the Way," has only brought more questions about the King of the Seven Kingdoms.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk...

"We Light the Way" deals heavily with the wedding between Rhaenyra and Laenor. A great feast to celebrate the wedding ends in tragedy, as Criston Cole kills Laenor's lover, Joffrey. Following those events, the Targaryens and Velaryons gather for a small, private wedding ceremony. Once Rhaenyra and Laenor exchange vows, Viserys collapses and the episode ends.

Viserys' health was worse than ever in this episode, so it feels like his life is coming to an end. There's also the significance of seeing Rhaenrya strengthen her claim to the Iron Throne just before potentially dying. It seems like this could be the time for him to go.

Is King Viserys Dead?

We don't know for sure if this is the end for King Viserys on the show, but we do have an idea based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood. The book chronicles the history of House Targaryen and it details the death of King Viserys. In the book, Viserys dies in his sleep when his children are older, potentially at the hands of his wife, Alicent. That would indicate that he isn't dead at this point in the series.

That said, the show has already changed certain details about the book. King Viserys dying is the important part, as it sets in motion the events that lead to the war between his children, Rhaenyra and Aegon II. Given how much more could happen this season, however, it seems safe to think that Viserys will continue on. For a little while longer, at least.

What did you think of House of the Dragon's latest episode? Let us know in the comments!