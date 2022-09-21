House of the Dragon Episode 6 Clip Reveals Surprising New Heir to the Iron Throne

The next episode of House of the Dragon is going to be one of the most important of the entire season. At long last, the series is set to deliver the time jump that has been teased from the very beginning. Fans are about to travel 10 years into the future, and they'll meet different versions of major characters, including Rhaenyra and Alicent, who will be played by new actors. There is a lot of excitement and curiosity surrounding this next episode, and HBO has given fans a taste of what's to come.

On Tuesday, HBO released a full clip from the sixth episode of House of the Dragon. The footage in the clip shows Emma D'Arcy's take on Rhaenyra, along with John Macmillan, playing an older version of Laenor Velaryon. In the clip, Rhaenyra gives birth to their child, who will eventually be in line for the Iron Throne, given that she's her father's chosen heir. Right after birth, however, she's seemingly summoned by Queen Alicent. You can check out the full clip below!

Here’s your first look at Emma D’Arcy and John Macmillan in next week’s episode of #HouseoftheDragon. And I’m just getting started. #HBO50 pic.twitter.com/iD9OLz5AVF — HBO (@HBO) September 20, 2022

In Sunday's new episode, D'Arcy is replacing Milly Alcock in the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen, while Olivia Cooke takes over the role of Alicent Hightower from Emily Carey.

Following her final appearance in episode five, Carey spoke with Variety about passing the role of Alicent on to Cooke in the coming episode.

"It's very strange, having this much this much freedom and this much ownership of a role, and then not even being able to read the rest of the scripts, because it was so top secret," Carey explained. "I am incredibly excited to see Olivia and Emma [D'Arcy, who plays the adult Rhaenyra] do their thing. They are both the loveliest people ever, and I've admired Olivia as work for years and years. So to be able to hand off a role to her of all people fills me with so much joy and pride."

"I just can't wait to see the episodes and actually watch the show with the viewer, and not be cringing at myself," she added. "I can actually take it in from an audience's perspective, which is quite nice."

