House of the Dragon Midseason Trailer Reveals Long-Awaited Time Jump

Fans of House of the Dragon have known that a massive time jump was coming at some point during the season. Young stars Milly Alcock and Emily Carey have played Rhaenyra and Alicent throughout the first five episodes of House of the Dragon, but that will change next Sunday. The time jump has officially arrived, and with it, new series stars Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, who play the older versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent, respectively.

The fifth episode of the series aired on Sunday and didn't include any major leap forward in time. However, the next episode trailer dove right into the future timeline. Both D'Arcy and Cooke are featured in the new teaser, continuing the story more than a decade after the events of Sunday's episode. Take a look!

The time jump will only see the younger characters in House of the Dragon get new actors. All of the young children will obviously have older versions, along with Rhaenyra, Alicent, Laena, and Laenor. There won't be any actor change for all of the characters who were already adults prior to the time jump.

D'Arcy and Cooke haven't appeared on House of the Dragon to this point, but they were billed as two of the show's main stars from the very beginning. Ahead of the show's premiere, Cooke told ComicBook.com how the relationship between Alicent and Rhaenyra changes by the time she debuts in the series.

"[Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower are] best, best, best childhood friends," Cooke told us. "And there's a deep, intense love there that can only happen when you have your first best friend and they mirror you so intrinsically, but then they're the complete opposite of you as well. My father, he's the Hand of the King, and his political ambitions know no end. And so when Rhaenyra's mother dies, the queen dies, he sees that as an incredible opportunity and, unfortunately, I'm forfeit."

Are you looking forward to seeing the new actors debut on House of the Dragon after the time jump? What have you thought of the series so far? Let us know in the comments!