House of the Dragon: Who Dies in Episode 8?

The first season of HBO's House of the Dragon is already coming to an end. Sunday's episode, "The Lord of the Tides," is the eighth episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff's freshman season, one of three left before things wrap up. Of course, the closer any Game of Thrones season gets to the end, the more carnage fans have come to expect. "The Lord of the Tides" could be a violent affair, or it could simply be the calm before the storm.

Will there be any major deaths on House of the Dragon this week? Based on where we're at in the season, it's somewhere around a 50-50 chance. There are two major characters to look out for if a big death does occur.

The sneak preview for "The Lord of the Tides" hinted at the death of Lord Corlys Velaryon, saying he had suffered a terrible injury while fighting in the Stepstones and setting up a disagreement over who would potentially inherit his seat in Driftmark should he die from the wound. That makes it seem like Corlys is certainly in danger.

Fortunately for Corlys, he's got the source material on his side. George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the book that House of the Dragon is based on, tells of Corlys dying long after the current events of the show. Corlys, in the book, actually lives longer than many of the other main characters on House of the Dragon. Things could change from the book, as they already have in earlier episodes, but the survival of Corlys Velaryon seems like maybe too drastic of a change at this point in time.

That brings us to the man who has been dying since House of the Dragon began: King Viserys Targaryen. He is required to die at some point during this season, in order to kick of the war known as the Dance of the Dragons, which is the main event of this era in Targaryen history. Viserys has been in rough shape for a few weeks now and his days are certainly numbered.

This week would be a good time to take Viserys off the board and really start building toward the war for the rest of the Targaryen and Velaryon characters.

