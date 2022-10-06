House of the Dragon Episode 8 Official Images Released

This Sunday, the eighth episode of House of the Dragon airs on HBO, bringing the series even closer to the conclusion of its first season. The preview for the episode, which was released last week, teased a major dispute involving the Throne of Driftmark, which could be left vacant as Corlys Velaryon suffered a devastating wound in battle. Between Rhaenyra's son and Corlys' brother, there's obviously some conflict as to who should inherit the throne.

HBO has released several image from the new episode, "The Lord of the Tides," and they don't give away a whole lot about what could happen on Sunday. However, they do feature quite a few scenes from the debate over Driftmark's heir, which makes it seem like that will be the main focal point of the episode.

The photos also feature older versions of young characters like Aemond, Aegon, Jacaerys, and Baela. This hints that there will be some sort of time jump heading into the episode, though not as substantial as the one between episodes five and six.

You can check out all of the new photos from "The Lord of the Tides" below!