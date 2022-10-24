House of the Dragon Fans Are Furious About the Latest Traumatic Birth

The season finale of House of the Dragon is in full swing, and the episode started with yet another traumatic birth. The show's first episode featured King Viserys's first wife, Aemma Arryn, dying in childbirth in an extremely gruesome scene. A few episodes later, after the time jump, adult Rhaenyra Targaryen is seen giving birth to her third child, which turns especially distressing when she's immediately forced to bring her new baby to see Queen Alicent. Later in the episode, Lady Laena was going to die during childbirth but chose to be burned by her dragon instead. Just when fans thought the show couldn't include any more disturbing births, Rhaenyra went into early childbirth immediately after learning her crown had been usurped by her younger brother, Aegon. Rhaenyra was forced to pull out her own, dead child without accepting help from anyone else. Needless to say, it was pretty horrible, and fans aren't happy they had to watch the fourth scene of its kind.

"Another traumatic birth scene... thanks HBO just what we needed," @kyakakataca tweeted. "These birth scenes have just been brutal," @ga_nj_2012 wrote. "Imma need #HotD to stop with these birth scenes, I can't take it anymore. I need to be compensated," @QuinnyTete joked. "Who the hell the at House of the Dragon has such a hatred toward childbirth?" @Jello_Stapler wondered.

"Please, not another agonizing birth scene," @ItsRibbs begged. "If #HotD is trying to win an Emmy for most horrific birth scenes...they got it," @BriaMaria92 noted. "How many times have we watched violent female birth scenes this season I've lost count," @AltheaClarkee wondered. "Oh great, another horrific birth scene from House of the Dragon. Does no one in the Writer's Room have a child or do they just hate women?" @GabGetsIt posted. "Verrrry much over all these traumatic birth scenes," @SuperVOGirl declared. "I'm sick of childbirth in #HouseOfTheDragon make it stop next season PLEASE," @b2daj21 pleaded.

What Are House of the Dragon's Season 2 Plans?

"We will get to the spectacle," showrunner Ryan Condal told The Times (via Deadline). "But you have to understand these people's complexities before they're thrown into war. Series two will hit the rhythms people came to expect from the middle run of Game of Thrones, but it will have been earned, and viewers will feel the tragedies because we put the work in."

"We are beyond proud of what the entire HOUSE OF THE DRAGON team has accomplished with season one," Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, of HBO Programming previously said in a statement. "Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn't be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two."

