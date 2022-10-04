House of the Dragon Episode 7 was a blessedly straightforward continuation of the story from Episode 6's big jump forward in time, but previews for House of the Dragon Episode 8 are already spoiling the fact that there will be another significant movement forward in time. We know this particularly because of the younger characters we just met in the series (Aemon Targaryen being the clearest example) are seen in preview footage already having been recast with older actors.

With two big time jumps in just three episodes, it's time to ask:

Is House of the Dragon Moving Too Fast?

House of the Dragon is all about giving Game of Thrones fans a deeper look inside the Targaryen family at one of the heights of its long-running dynasty. This particular chapter of the family history is all about the turbulent succession that happened after King Viserys chose his daughter, Princess Rheanyra, to be the successor to the Iron Throne. Westeros is already predisposed to rejecting a female ruler – so when Viserys later has a son (Aegon II), there is a distinct challenge created to Rhaenyra's claim to the throne.

The feud within King Viserys I Targaryen's family is one that Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin has established in canon as one that took many decades to fully unfold within the Targaryen family. Indeed, as House of the Dragon Episode 6 hinted, a large part of this story is how these power-hungering feuds spread through generations of House Targaryen before being calmed.

That all said: it's a fair criticism to say that House of the Dragon may be getting through the events of these years of early tension and turbulence amongst the Targaryens a little too quickly. Some of the biggest fan reactions to Episode 6 were those saying that characters like Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr) and Lady Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) were killed off in the very same episode where they (and their actors) had only just established themselves in any kind of memorable way. While House of the Dragon had included Harwin and Laena all along, they never got time or attention enough for their big deaths to feel like substantial arcs.

There's been an even larger discussion about how House of the Dragon's pacing has affected the logistics of production. Both major and secondary characters (Rhaenyra Targaryen, Alicent Hightower, Laenor and Laena Velaryon, Aemond Targaryen) have all had to go through major recastings – several times over in some cases. Younger actors have struck a major chord with fans (most notably Rhaenyra actress Milly Alcock and most recently Aemond actor Leo Ashton) only to be suddenly gone from the show. The sentiment that the showrunners of House of the Dragon could've included more of these character-building episodes – with the actors fans loved – is increasingly common among House of the Dragon's detractors.

But is it fair?

Game of Thrones Viewers Want the Good Stuff

For better or worse, House of the Dragon seems to be operating according to hard lessons learned from Game of Thrones. One of the biggest criticisms that seemed to hang on GoT all throughout its run is that it moved at too slow a pace – too long to get to the White Walkers (Ice) and too long to get to the Dragons (and Fire). House of the Dragon may, understandably, have taken that criticism and swung too far in the opposite direction, getting to the main event too quickly.

"The Dance of the Dragons" in indisputably the main event of this era in the Targaryen Dynasty – and it is clearly THE "event" that House of the Dragon is building up to throughout Season 1.

(MILD SPOILERS) In the lore of Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin, "The Dance of the Dragons is the Targaryen civil war fought between Princess Rhaenyra and her faction, and Prince Aegon II, first son of King Viserys and Queen Alicent. The conflict over King Viserys' succession split the kingdom in two, with Rhaenyra and Alicent's respective allies (Prince Daemon, Otto Hightower, Larys Strong, Corlys Velaryon, Princess Rhaenys) all being sucked into the conflict. Obviously, the next generation of Targaryens was also key to the conflict, as their maturation forces the battle for the Iron Throne to bgein.

It's clear from previews that House of the Dragon Episode 8 will see characters like Aegon II, Aemond Targaryen, Jacaerys and Lucerys Velaryon, or Baela and Rhaena Targaryen, all reaching the age where they are ready to spill blood. And in fact, it looks as though the next jump in time could be to the next family gathering event – most likely King Viserys' funeral.

In that sense, House of the Dragon has kept to a clear pacing: touching mainly on major event gatherings amongst the Targaryens (births, weddings, funerals) that influenced the path of succession. The end goal seems to be ending Season 1 with an official declaration of war between Rhaenyra and Alicent, setting House of the Dragon Season 2 up for the start of the Dance of the Dragons conflict.

Will viewers complain of pacing problems when House of the Dragon offers big action and battles next season? It's hard to imagine they will.

