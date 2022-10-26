House of the Dragon Funko Pops: Caraxes Exclusives Added

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon draws inspiration from George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood novel about the history of House Targaryen. It is currently drawing huge numbers for HBO Max, so those who were obsessed with the original series but felt let down by how it concluded appear to have let bygones be bygones. If you've embraced it with open arms, you can fire your fandom back up with the first House of the Dragon Funko Pops.

The first wave of House of the Dragon Funko Pops launched back in June, but two Caraxes exclusives have just gone live in standard and metallic variants. They can be found below along with the rest of the wave complete with pre-order links.

According to HBO's official House of the Dragon synopsis, "The prequel series finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires-real and imagined-crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm."

House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. The cast also includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, and Savannah Steyn. Ryan J. Condal, George R. R. Martin, Miguel Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess, and Ron Schmidt are the show's executive producers.

House of the Dragon is streaming on HBO Max now.