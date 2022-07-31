First House of the Dragon Reactions Surface Online
HBO screened the first episode of House of the Dragon Wednesday night ahead of the series premiere next month, giving select members of the media the first extended look at the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel. The responses from Wednesday's premiere have been overwhelmingly positive, with most applauded the show's return to form.
Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon keys in the House Targaryen, which suffers through a civil war between warring familial factions. House of the Dragon is set to star Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D'Arcy as well as Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, Milly Alcock, and Emily Carey.
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Promise
prevnext
I think the first episode of HOTD will easily rope curious fans back in after the rocky finish of GOT. I think they've earned a season of fans' continued loyalty, if they deliver on the promise of the 1st episode I saw for the whole of this season, watch out, cause ASOIAF's back!— Bald Move (@BaldMove) July 28, 2022
Fantastic
prevnext
I didn’t know how much I missed the #GameofThrones theme song until I heard it tonight at the #HouseoftheDragon premiere! That first episode is fantastic! Can’t wait to see what’s next. Fingers crossed it’s no repeat of the final season of GoT. @BlackGirlNerds #hbo #HBOMax pic.twitter.com/8EZYC8iLY8— Cat Combs (@ccfilmcritic) July 28, 2022
Worthy Successor
prevnext
The #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pilot very efficiently explains its context in relation to GoT, introduces its core characters, and lays out the central conflict of the series. It's an easy to follow premiere with vibrant colors and detailed texture. Absolutely a worthy successor so far pic.twitter.com/3lARILHfuv— Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) July 28, 2022
Epic
prevnext
For those curious about the series, without spoilers, I can say that the thing I really dig is the fact that it still feels epic in scale and scope while telling a personal and intimate story about one family, showcasing both their love and dysfunction— Christina Radish (@ChristinaRadish) July 28, 2022
Violent and Shocking
prevnext
#HouseoftheDragon REVIEW: FIRE WILL REIGN! Wow. Violent! Shocking! EPIC. Better than GoT & Breaking Bad. HBO does it again. This isn’t just another fantasy show, it’s the BEST series ever made! Great action & music too. A fitting end setting up what’s next. #HotD #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/NfcEInpSHI— watching as intended (@theatomchode) July 30, 2022
Blood, Violence, Dragons
prevnext
And since it’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ expect plenty of sex, blood, violence, and dragons. #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/1gHnFAKAjF— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 28, 2022
Just Wow
WOW guys just WOW
I’ll have more later but first take-away: this show is a HEAVYWEIGHT. It already feels.. more serious. They’ve really nailed it. Just wow #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/YfR9TbHeRq— 🜏 The Dragon LmL 🜏 (@thedragonLML) July 28, 2022
*****
House of the Dragon is set to star Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D'Arcy as well as Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, Milly Alcock, and Emily Carey. It was revealed that the series will have five main characters, including King Viserys Targaryen (Considine), Alicent Hightower (Cooke), Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (D'Arcy), Prince Daemon Targaryen (Smith), and Lord Corlys Velaryon AKA the Sea Snake (Toussaint).0comments
House of the Dragon premieres on HBO Max on August 21st.
Are you looking forward to the series? Let us know in the comments below!prev