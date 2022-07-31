First House of the Dragon Reactions Surface Online

HBO screened the first episode of House of the Dragon Wednesday night ahead of the series premiere next month, giving select members of the media the first extended look at the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel. The responses from Wednesday's premiere have been overwhelmingly positive, with most applauded the show's return to form.

Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon keys in the House Targaryen, which suffers through a civil war between warring familial factions. House of the Dragon is set to star Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D'Arcy as well as Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, Milly Alcock, and Emily Carey.

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.