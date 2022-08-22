House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones Spinoff Raises Houses Banners for Batman, Harry Potter, and More
Corporate synergy is king as Warner Bros. Discovery properties raise a banner for HBO's House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel, which debuted with Sunday's series premiere "The Heirs of the Dragon" on HBO and HBO Max, inspired social media crossovers with DC's Batman, the Wizarding World's Harry Potter, Discovery's Shark Week, and more IPs under the merged Warner Bros. Discovery. As the world of the fantasy drama returns to Westeros to tell the story of House Targaryen, see House Wayne, House Fieri (Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host Guy Fieri), and House Roy (HBO's Succession) enter the age of the dragon in the posters below.
Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the HBO series features a cast that includes Paddy Considine (The Third Day), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel), Emma D'Arcy (Truth Seekers), Steve Toussaint (It's a Sin), Eve Best (Nurse Jackie), Sonoya Mizuno (Devs), Fabien Frankel (The Serpent), and Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man). Based on series co-creator George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the ten-episode first season of House of the Dragon has "a very precise idea of where we want to go with it."
"I think that the important thing is that this is, think of this as [A New Hope], [like] Star Wars: Episode IV," co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik told ComicBook, comparing the spinoff to the middle chapter of the Star Wars saga. "So it's kind of, we're in the middle of a history that is rich and full of stories to tell and it's a good place to start."
New episodes of Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon premiere Sundays on HBO and HBO Max. The streamer is currently offering a 40% discount to new and returning subscribers.
