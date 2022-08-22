House of the Dragon Premiere Crashes HBO Max
After spending years in development, HBO's House of the Dragon finally debuted Sunday, taking fans back to the good ol' days. Not only were fans teleported to King's Landing during the show's premiere, but HBO Max crashed for many hoping to tune in—echoing the consistent platform crashes that plagued HBO's streaming efforts during the last season of Game of Thrones.
"We're aware some users may be encountering issues at the moment," the HBO Max support Twitter shared after hundreds of fans began revealing their app crashed. "Please try closing the app and restarting to see if this helps. Reach back out right away if you still have trouble."
Coincidentally enough, HBO Max has been the talk of the town throughout the past couple of weeks for Warner Brothers Discovery's overhaul of the service. In addition to canceling dozens of properties, or yanking old shows and movies off the service for tax breaks, the streamer also laid off a substantial amount of its workforce.
Crash number 23 on this hbo max thing, good thing they’re getting put out of their misery soon— nichael jordan (@jordaytee) August 22, 2022
I'm getting deja Vu of the last season of GOT when HBO Max would crash every 2 seconds.— No War But Class War (@DG21or5) August 22, 2022
Hbo max continues to crash? Perfect. #HouseOfTheDragonHBO— megannnn (@MEGA_miiNd) August 22, 2022
I knew HBO max would crash.— certified hairy girl (@skyewrita) August 22, 2022
It would be nice if the HBO Max app wouldn’t crash during the House of the Dragon premiere— Larry Ferlazzo (@Larryferlazzo) August 22, 2022
I should have known the HBO Max app would crash on the House of the Dragon premiere— Lee Warren (@BeeBo_Warren) August 22, 2022
imagine literally paying for hbo max just for it to crash as soon has hotd comes out my dad is on the verge of a breakdown— night 🐰 (@nightica_) August 22, 2022
House of the Dragon releases new episodes on HBO and HBO Max every Sunday.