House of the Dragon Premiere Crashes HBO Max

After spending years in development, HBO's House of the Dragon finally debuted Sunday, taking fans back to the good ol' days. Not only were fans teleported to King's Landing during the show's premiere, but HBO Max crashed for many hoping to tune in—echoing the consistent platform crashes that plagued HBO's streaming efforts during the last season of Game of Thrones.

"We're aware some users may be encountering issues at the moment," the HBO Max support Twitter shared after hundreds of fans began revealing their app crashed. "Please try closing the app and restarting to see if this helps. Reach back out right away if you still have trouble."

Coincidentally enough, HBO Max has been the talk of the town throughout the past couple of weeks for Warner Brothers Discovery's overhaul of the service. In addition to canceling dozens of properties, or yanking old shows and movies off the service for tax breaks, the streamer also laid off a substantial amount of its workforce.

