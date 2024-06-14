House of the Dragon Star on Targaryen Family Tree, "It Is Definitely Complicated"

One of the stars of House of the Dragon admits to the Targaryen Family Tree being a complicated puzzle. We're only days away from the Season 2 premiere of House of the Dragon, which means it's time for fans to choose between Team Green and Team Black. Harry Collett plays Jacaerys Velaryon in House of the Dragon, who is firmly on Team Black with his mother Rhaenyra Targaryen. If anyone knows about a complicated family, it's Jacaerys, who is the firstborn son of Rhaenyra and Laenor Velaryon, though his true father by blood is Ser Harwin Strong. Collett shares his thoughts on the Targaryen Family Tree.

ComicBook spoke to Harry Collett ahead of the House of the Dragon Season 2 premiere, where he was asked about Jacaerys and his betrothed, Baela Targaryen, having possibly the weirdest family tree in TV history. "It's very incest, isn't it?" Collett says. "That could be deemed as weird. It's definitely complicated. If I were asked the whole family tree right now, I think that would take half an hour. Baela is his half-sister."

After clarifying that Jacaerys and Baela are step-siblings and also cousins, Collett was asked about the difficulty of navigating that type of relationship on TV. "I've actually found it quite easy. I can't speak for Bethany [Antonia], though I'm sure she'd say the same, because me and Bethany get along so well in real life," he continued. "This whole thing with Jacaerys and Baela this season is they really understand each other, with going through grief, and Baela is the only person who confides in Jace, and Jace is the only person who will open up to Baela. It works both ways really. I think they're a great couple and we've had the chance to experiment this season with different emotional journeys and I cannot wait for people to see the finished product because me and Bethany have worked very hard on this. I hope people enjoy what we've done and enjoy watching Jace and Baela grow up on screen and maturing this season." You can watch that portion of the interview in the player above.

What is House of the Dragon about?

Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood" book, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. In Season 2 of House of the Dragon, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

The cast for House of the Dragon includes Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.