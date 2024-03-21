House of the Dragon Season 2 Trailers Released

House of the Dragon Season 2 finally has new trailers. The HBO show hinted that a new clip was coming yesterday on social media. A slew of character posters featuring the power players from this narrative hit the timeline. All of them accompanied by a foreboding message of "All Must Choose." That means it time for a little Team Black vs Team Green action in House of the Dragon Season 2. Yes, that's right two trailers, one for each side. The stakes have never been higher in the spinoff series and some of that pressure is getting to our cast in a very real way. Check out the trailer down below!

For a refresher, the first season ended with Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) in line to become the rightful ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. Her late father, King Viserys (Paddy Constantine) was going to appoint her to the post. However, this is Game of Thrones, so nothing is that simple. Things take a turn when Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) crowns her son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) king in her place. As House of the Dragon Season 1 draws to a close, one of Alicent's sons kills one of Rhaenyra's sons. That fateful moment kicks off a war that will bloom into a much bigger conflict across the second season of the spinoff series.

What's On-Deck In House Of The Dragon This Season?

A lot of fans have wondered what to expect from House of the Dragon Season 2. Showrunner Ryan Condal talked about the wait for Season 2. People are expecting big things and the staff on the HBO show is set to give all that to them and more.

"I'm excited to pick up where we left off," Condal previously told Deadline. "Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones. We've always talked about this particular tale, George [R.R. Martin] has too, of being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy. This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I'm really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things."

Seasons 3 And 4 Are Already Being Discussed

Not too long ago, Game of Thrones creator George R. R. Martin spoke about visiting the House of the Dragon production site. On his blog, he talked about how hard they're working on the HBO favorite. It seems like there are already rumblings of multiple new seasons that fans could be looking forward to. Check out his lay of the land right here!

"All I have to say about that is… ohmigod! I am no stranger to film sets. I have worked off and on in television and film since 1986, where I joined the staff of the TWILIGHT ZONE revival at CBS. I still recall the rush where I saw them building Stonehenge on the sound stage behind my office, for an episode I'd written," Martin described. "And of course I visited the GAME OF THRONES shoots in Belfast, Scotland, Morocco, and Malta. Those were incredible too. But nothing I have ever seen can compare with the Red Keep and Dragonstone sets they have built at Leavesden Studios in London. HUGE, stunning, and so damned real that I felt as if I had gone through a time portal to medieval Westeros. I love castles and have visited dozens of actual medieval castles, keeps, and towers in my time, and none of the real castles I've ever seen can hold a candle… or a torch… to our Red Keep."

"It was not all tromping through sets, though," Martin continued. "I also spent two days locked in a room with Ryan Condal and his writing staff (Sara Hess, Ti Mikkel, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett) talking about the third and fourth seasons of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON. They were lively, fun discussions, and we got some good work done… though two days was not nearly enough. There is so much ground to cover that I am not sure twenty days would have been enough."

