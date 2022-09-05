How the Lannisters Fit Into House of the Dragon

HBO's new Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, is focused almost entirely on House Targaryen, hence the name. The story follows the reign of King Viserys Targaryen as he tries to keep peace in Westeros, while his brother and daughter start carving out their own political identities. There are obviously other houses featured on the show, but most of the "major" houses from the original Game of Thrones series have been largely missing from the picture. That changed during Sunday's new episode, as House Lannister joined the fray.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk...

House of the Dragon's third episode, "Second of His Name," takes place three years after the previous episode. Viserys is trying to convince Rhaenyra to take a husband to further her status and fortify her lineage, though she has no interest in that. Jason Lannister is one man that Viserys considers for his daughter, knowing that his family has money and power.

Jason has an interest in Rhaenyra and he makes her promises about raising dragons in Casterly Rock and keeping her protected. He even forges a golden spear for Viserys to use on a hunt. Jason definitely overplays his hand, though, and seems to frustrated both Viserys and Rhaenyra by the time the episode is over.

While Jason doesn't seem to have much of a future with the Targaryen's he's one of two Lannisters featured in the episode, and it's the other member of the family who could provide a more longterm presence in the series. Tyland Lannister is Jason's twin brother, and he serves as a member of the king's council. While Jason was brought around simply for a marriage proposal, Tyland is a clear part of Viserys' inner circle. This strengthens the bond between the Lannisters and Targaryens ever so slightly, and it paves the way for House Lannister to be more involved in the events of House of the Dragon continue. When the Realm inevitably goes to war, the Lannisters will likely be called upon to offer some of that wealth and power.

