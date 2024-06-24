House of the Dragon Recap With Spoilers: Season 2, Episode 2

The Season 2 premiere of House of the Dragon ended in tragedy (and some substantial book changes) as a revenge plot took a dark turn. Daemon's attempt to kill Aemond resulted in the death of Aegon's young son, Prince Jaehaerys. It was a devastating close to the episode and it set up an eventful affair in this second week of the new season. Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon picks up right where the premiere left off, with King's Landing reeling from the young prince's murder. WARNING: This article contains FULL SPOILERS for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk...

A Son for a Son

(Photo: Olivia Cooke as Alicent and Phia Saban as Helaena - HBO)

Chaos erupts in King's Landing with news of Jaehaerys' death. While some are in mourning, Aegon is in a state of fury. He's smashing things left and right, promising revenge on Rhaenyra for what he believes was her doing. "I declare war!" He questions Criston Cole about is whereabouts, not knowing that the Lord Commander of the Night's Watch was in Alicent's bed. Aegon also believes this is all about him, and Rhaenyra is laughing at him from Dragonstone.

Larys informs the council that they detained the man known as Blood and holds him for questioning. Regardless of what the man says, Otto makes a plan to pin the entire incident on Rhaenyra and tarnish her name across Westeros. That plan includes touting Jaehaerys' body through the streets of King's Landing in a funeral procession, declaring him a victim of Rhaenyra's claim to the throne. Helaena and Alicent ride along with the procession, trying to hide their emotions amongst a crowded sea of people trying to get a hand on them.

Meanwhile, Blood gives up Daemon's plan immediately. He explains that he worked with a rat catcher and that they were supposed to kill Aemond. Despite his quick confession, Aegon bludgeons him to death for the murder of Jaehaerys.

Rhaenyra's Response

(Photo: Matt Smith as Daemon and Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra - HBO)

Rhaenyra's council explains to her the social attack being carried out on her character and she tries to formulate a plan to respond. She figures out that Daemon was responsible and ultimately does what she should've done a long time ago: orders him to leave Dragonstone if he can't wholly support her as queen. He leaves to fly out on his own, and Rhaenyra turns to Baela to keep watch on King's Landing following her father's dismissal.

The scene between the two is also a wonderful reminder of just how massive a powerhouse Emma D'Arcy is.

Alicent tells Cole that he needs to "seek absolution" for what happened and the part they played in it. He takes this as an opportunity to put the blame on someone else and put in place a plan to assassinate Rhaenyra. He questions Arryk, knowing full well it was his responsibility, and gives the knight a change for retribution. He sends Arryk to Dragonstone, telling him to pose as his twin brother, Erryk, who serves in Rhaenyra's guard. He's to slip into Dragonstone, disguised as his brother, and slay the queen before the war can continue.

In a brothel, Aemond curls up to an older woman and tells her of the plot to take his life. He also explains that he regrets killing Luke, that he lost his temper because of how his cousins used to tease him as a kid.

We get a quick scene with Hugh, the smith, who asked Aegon for money to front the production of more weapons. Things are hard for his family and his daughter is sick, and he's simply waiting on the king's money to come through. Down in Driftmark, we get to spend some time with Alyn of Hull and his brother, Addam. Corlys commended Alyn for his service in the premiere and Addam encourages him to try and get in with the Sea Snake.

The White Worm

Mysaria is still being held at Dragonstone, having agreed to a deal with Daemon that gave her her freedom in exchange for the names that he would hire to try and kill Aemond. Rhaenyra is hesitant to grant Mysaria that freedom because of all she knows, but ultimately changes her mind. Thankfully for her, Mysaria later proves her loyalty to the queen when she notices Arryk making landfall at Dragonstone, knowing he's not Erryk because she had just seen him inside the castle.

There's also a key scene snuck in here where Addam is digging for crabs and sees Laenor's dragon flying overhead, riderless. In George R.R. Martin's books about this part of Westeros history, Addam goes on to mount Seasmoke and become a dragon rider himself.

In King's Landing, Aegon holds the public execution of every rat catcher employed by the Throne. Otto, knowing it's a bad idea, confronts Aegon and the argument leads to the King firing his grandfather from his post as Hand. He instead hands the pin to Criston Cole, which immediately feels like a horrible choice.

A Brother for a Brother

(Photo: Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole and Luke Tittensor as Arryk Cargyll - HBO)

Arryk sneaks into Dragonstone and seems to fool everyone, walking right into Rhaenyra's chambers without being stopped. It doesn't take long for Erryk to burst through the door, though, having presumably been tipped off by Mysaria. He has no interest in fighting his brother and tries to talk him out of the act, but it's too late.

More knights enter Rhaenyra's room but no one knows how to tell which brother is which. A slash to the leg of Erryk appears to be the only indicator, but even then it's tough to tell. It seems like Arryk kills Erryk, only to turn to Rhaenyra and ask for forgiveness before taking his own life. His quote about forgiveness feels more like Erryk, though. Either way, the duel ends in the death of both Cargyll twins.

The episode concludes with Otto talking with Alicent about his next move after being fired by Aegon. She tells him to go to Highgarden and win over the loyalty of the Tyrells, while she tries to talk Aegon down. After seeing Aegon crying over the loss of his son, Alicent finds Criston Cole once again.