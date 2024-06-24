House of the Dragon: Aegon Fires His Most Important Advisor

It was very clear that Aegon II wasn't ready to rule a kingdom when he was handed the Iron Throne at the end of House of the Dragon Season 1, and he's spent the first episodes of Season 2 confirming that notion. He's not a manifestation of pure evil and cruelty like Joffrey was in Game of Thrones, but he's entirely too immature to lead Westeros in a time of peace, much less in the middle of a civil war where his very position is at stake. Of all the hasty and poor decisions he's made so far this season, his big choice in Episode 2 might be his worst. WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2! Continue reading at your own risk...

Larys has been in Aegon's ear already this season about making a potential switch at the Hand of the King position and, in Sunday's new episode, the king finally listened. Otto has preached patience and made calculated moves to win the war against Rhaenyra, but Aegon simply wants blood to be shed for the loss of his son. This ultimately resulted in Otto losing the position he has held for years, dating back to his time serving King Viserys.

Otto is a schemer and few would call him a "good guy," so firing him from his position isn't what makes this a horrible decision on Aegon's part. He has turned the pin over to Ser Criston Cole, who is about as emotionally immature and short-tempered as he is. They are now two blunt objects aiming to run a kingdom together, and that's not going to go well.

With Otto, you had a selfish and slightly despicable man who had no problem commissioning murder, but he also thought far enough ahead to at least try and limit the damage when possible. He wanted his family to rule the kingdom but knew they still needed a kingdom to rule. Neither Aegon nor Cole have that ability.

Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood" book, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. In Season 2 of House of the Dragon, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

