House of the Dragon S3’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Officially Equals 14-Year Record As Show Hits #1 on HBO Max

Things are looking up for House of the Dragon, with Season 3 of the show debuting to a record-equalling Rotten Tomatoes score. After a two-year break, the Game of Thrones prequel returns to HBO this month, It does so after the second season proved divisive, both for its changes to George R.R. Martin’s book, Fire & Blood (which the author called out), and for its pacing issues and cliffhanger ending. It concluded right on the precipice of a major battle, and that’s where the third season picks up.

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That decision might have hurt Season 2, but it’s clearly been a boon to the new episodes. House of the Dragon Season 3 currently has a score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes – having dropped slightly after debuting with a perfect 100% – which is comfortably the best of the series so far. Not only that, but it’s also the (joint-) best in the entire Game of Thrones franchise, equalling the scores of Game of Thrones Season 2 and Season 4. Check out all the scores below:

Show/Season RT Score (Critics) RT Score (Audience) Game of Thrones Season 1 90% 96% Game of Thrones Season 2 97% 97% Game of Thrones Season 3 96% 97% Game of Thrones Season 4 97% 97% Game of Thrones Season 5 93% 91% Game of Thrones Season 6 94% 92% Game of Thrones Season 7 93% 90% Game of Thrones Season 8 55% 30% House of the Dragon Season 1 90% 82% House of the Dragon Season 2 84% 72% A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 94% 79% House of the Dragon Season 3 97% TBC

Meanwhile, anticipation is clearly already building for the show’s return on HBO Max, with the series soaring to the streamer’s #1 spot in the United States this week, per FlixPatrol. It had reentered the top 10 a few days ago, but rocketed to first place after the reviews dropped, showing the hype machine is in full swing.

Why Are House Of The Dragon Season 3’s Reviews So Positive?

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There are a few common factors in the reviews for the returning fantasy series. In ComicBook‘s own House of the Dragon Season 3 review, written by, erm, me, I had particular praise for, among other things, the cast’s performances, with Emma D’Arcy doing their best work yet, the epic spectacle of the Battle of the Gullet, and its blend of strong character work to go alongside the incredible visuals.

These are things that can be seen in other reviews, as well. Next Best Picture calls it “the series’ best so far,” while Looper writes that the show has “a cast operating at a level that rivals and even often surpasses the best that Game of Thrones had to offer.” Variety agrees that the Battle of the Gullet is “spectacular,” while RogerEbert.com calls the third episode “a standout,” which is something I’d very much agree with.

In a negative review, The Times (UK) wrote that, “All too often it feels so old hat, so reheated and, well, so, so boring.” The Hollywood Reporter was also more mixed, saying: “The series is still too packed, too narratively rushed and, as much as I’m certain passionate fans will disagree, the surplus of dragons and special effects has become somewhat anticlimactic.”

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Despite the high RT score, I do think that Season 3 will still be a little divisive. Those who were annoyed by its deviations in Season 2 might be similarly displeased by the liberties it takes with the source material this time out, including a few big swing decisions. The action does also slow down after its major opening, and while that allows for some strong storytelling and great character work, those who want this to be one battle after another in each episode need to adjust those expectations, though there will be more massive set pieces to come.

For the most part, though, it should be another major success. The viewership of the show has remained strong, and this is undoubtedly going to be big, and play well to general audiences. Some of the action is jaw-dropping, and the character work and storytelling, while not quite at the level of Game of Thrones at its peak (despite what that Rotten Tomatoes score suggests), is of an extremely high level, making this one of the best shows on TV.

House of the Dragon Season 3 premieres at 9pm ET on June 21 on HBO and HBO Max.

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