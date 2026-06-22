That Jacaerys Velaryon Scene & What It Means for Rhaenyra Officially Explained by House of the Dragon Star

House of the Dragon Season 3 begins with an epic battle and a major tragedy – warning: full SPOILERS ahead. The premiere episode concludes with the Battle of the Gullet, an event that has been hyped up a lot about the cast and crew in the build-up to the Game of Thrones prequel’s return. It’s probably fair to say that it delivered on those expectations, with a massive spectacle, which is one of the most impressive sea battles we’ve seen on a screen of any size, and certainly the best on television. What might not have been expected, though, at least by anyone unfamiliar with George R.R. Martin’s book, Fire & Blood, was Jacaerys Velaryon’s death.

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Jace, Rhaenyra Targaryen’s eldest son and heir, locks his mother inside her chambers on Dragonstone, before flying off into the Battle of the Gullet on his dragon, Vermax. While initially he, alongside Baela Targaryen on Moondancer, looks to be helping, the arrival of Rhaena Targaryen on Sheepstealer inadvertently turns the tide against Team Black. When Vermax has to avoid the wild dragon’s attack, he gets caught by a grappling hook that brings him down into the water, and Jacaerys with him. Jace is then hit by multiple arrows, killing him on the spot. Speaking with Gold Derby, actor Harry Collett discussed the death scene, saying:

“I got goosebumps reading the script. It was like, ‘How are they going to do this on screen?’ But obviously, I had so much faith in Ryan [Condal, the showrunner] and Loni [Peristere, the director]. The first time I watched it was in London a couple of weeks ago, and I had goosebumps even watching it on my laptop. And then I watched it in the cinema, which was a completely different experience and extremely fun. What a way to go, ay? It’s such a good way to go. And it’s not just been brushed under the carpet – it’s really, really something.”

When it was mentioned that it was one of the show’s best deaths, the actor added, “I think so. I know this sounds selfish, but I hope it doesn’t get any better than that. Hopefully my death is the best death! [Laughs]”

Collett was also keen to make sure that another big death wasn’t overlooked: that of Jace’s dragon, Vermax. He said, “I mean, it’s actually just as sad. The noises that it makes actually sounds like a dog dying, which is really horrible. And it’s sad because they probably loved each other. They grew up together, Jace and Vermax, so it’s just as sad [to see them lose] each other. I don’t want anybody to just focus on Jace’s death this episode. We’ve lost a really good dragon as well, so people should take that into account.”

What Jacaerys’ Death Means For Rhaenyra

Image via HBO

Although the Blacks technically won the Battle of the Gullet, the high cost will make it feel like a defeat for Rhaenyra, who has now lost another of her children to the Dance of the Dragons. She was already planning on making her move on King’s Landing after the events of House of the Dragon Season 2, with Alicent Hightower promising to open the gates of the city to her. Now, though, she’s going to be even more motivated by a desire for revenge, sparking a darker, more ruthless turn for the character. On that front, Collett said:

“It’s going to change it completely. We’re going to get to see a different side to Rhaenyra that no one has ever seen before. Without saying too much, it’s going to change the whole course of how everybody thinks. I feel like Jace’s death really opened the floodgates to all-out war, and it’s no longer going to be, ‘We shouldn’t really go to war? How can we avoid it?’ Now, no one’s going to be thinking about that. It’s just going to be all-out death and chaos, which I think is really great for the show. [Laughs]”

It could well be argued that the civil war was already beyond the point of no return, but this is another pivotal turning point. We know that House of the Dragon Season 3 will have multiple major set pieces, with more action than ever before, and so this does set the stage for those subsequent battles. That’s also why things like the Game of Thrones theme tune have been changed for the third season, with drums added in, reflecting that darker shift into a more full-on war story, with no doubt more casualties to come.

It will be fascinating to watch as Rhaenyra deals with this, especially having already lost both Lucerys and Visenya. She is going to have to balance her grief and rage with actually becoming a ruler, and navigating that looks like being one of her major struggles this season. That can be seen in the weeks ahead trailer, which shows Emma D’Arcy’s character both extremely upset and also promising that her enemies will not deny her right to be Queen.

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There is also the not-so-small matter of her heir: with Jace and Luke both gone, it means Joffrey Velaryon, her youngest son with Laenor (but really, Harwin Strong) is next for the Iron Throne based on Rhaenyra’s line of succession. He was sent to the Vale in Season 2, but will now have to return once his mother has taken King’s Landing. Others, meanwhile, will see this as an opportunity: in the trailer, Ormund Hightower notes that Rhaenyra is weakened, and so it will be a chance for them to strike. After Jace’s death, all bets are off, and we’re now right in the thick of the war.

New episodes of House of the Dragon Season 3 release at 9 pm ET on Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.

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