Why House of the Dragon Just Changed GOT’s Theme Song (& How the Credits Connect To A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms)

House of the Dragon Season 3 makes a notable change to Game of Thrones‘ theme music. The song, composed by Ramin Djawadi, is among TV’s most iconic pieces of intro music, and certainly has few rivals in recent years. So, when it came to launch House of the Dragon, HBO’s first spinoff in the franchise, it stuck with what had worked, with it using the exact same theme during its first two seasons. That was an understandable choice, if not an entirely popular one, given there was the opportunity to do something different.

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Notably, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 did not use the Game of Thrones music for its intro, which was just one of many ways it set itself apart from the other shows (and unlike GOT and HOTD, it’s scored by Dan Romer rather Djawadi). Now, House of the Dragon‘s third season makes an interesting change to the music, with heavy drums added to it at the beginning. It’s nice to hear something a little different that mixes it up after 15 years, and it fits neatly with the fact that this season is really getting into the civil war in a bigger, more violent way than before, meaning the music matches the drama even more.

House Of The Dragon’s Opening Credits Have Another Notable Change

Image via HBO

Alongside the theme music, House of the Dragon‘s opening credits once again present a tapestry of House Targaryen’s history. This moves through several major events, from Daenys’ dream to the Doom of Valyria, several parts of Aegon’s Conquest, Maegor the Cruel’s death, King Jaehaerys I’s rule with Queen Alysanne, and then carries on into events from the show itself, like the Battle at Rook’s Rest and the dragonseeds, none of which is drastically different from what we saw in Season 2.

What is different, though, is the very end. As we reach the end of the tapestry, it now shows a Targaryen sigil, whereas before it ended with the Iron Throne. However, that’s not what is most interesting here: it’s that the sigil is a black dragon on a red background, rather than red on black (it still has four legs though, which will no doubt displease George R.R. Martin). Rather than being of House Targaryen, the black dragon on red is the sigil of House Blackfyre, a cadet branch that is formed several decades after the Dance of the Dragons.

The house is formed by Daemon Blackfyre, one of the Great Bastards of King Aegon IV Targaryen, who legitimized his bastards on his deathbed. Daemon went on to make a claim to the Iron Throne, resulting in the First Blackfyre Rebellion, though he was ultimately defeated. This piece of history formed a key part of the backdrop to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1: the flashbacks to Dunk in Flea Bottom came at the end of the war, and we heard Egg singing about it, among other references. Given its proximity to it, the Blackfyre Rebellion is a crucial part of AKOTSK‘s story, and will continue to be in Seasons 2 and 3.

Why does that matter to House of the Dragon, though? To me, the explanation lies in how it mirrors the Dance of the Dragons: this is House Targaryen tearing itself apart. The tapestry itself is being frayed and torn, showing how the civil war is damaging the family’s power, and the realm itself. Indeed, the Dance does eventually lead to the Blackfyre Rebellion, since it changes the line of succession and is the beginning of the end for the dragons themselves, and so it’s an interesting choice to have the tapestry end with that nod to the future, and how the Targaryens do not learn their lesson.

New episodes of House of the Dragon release at 9 pm on Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.

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