House of the Dragon: Aegon’s Fate Confirmed

The fourth episode of House of the Dragon Season 2 ended with the biggest battle of the season, a fight between dragons at Rook’s Rest that resulted in the death of Rhaenys and Meleys. The battle also left the fate of Aegon II up in the air. The young man on the Iron Throne flew into battle when he wasn’t called and it nearly resulted in his death. While that episode’s ending left his fate in question, the start of this Sunday’s episode brought a lot of clarity to the situation. WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS from House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk…

Many assumed that Aegon wasn’t actually dead after that devastating battle, and that assumption were proven correct on Sunday night. Just like in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, Aegon barely survived the Battle of Rook’s Rest, and his injuries are going to keep him out of commission for quite some time.

Aegon was badly burned in the confrontation (much of the fire that caused it coming from his own brother’s dragon) and his fall from the sky caused several broken bones. As Maester Orwyle told Alicent, there’s no telling if Aegon will ever return to his previous health, or fully wake up at all. For the time being, however, he is still alive.

A New Protector of the Realm

Aegon may be alive, but he’s in no condition to lead as King. A regent needed to be named to rule in his absence and, unfortunately for Westeros, the job didn’t go to the most qualified candidate.

Alicent ruled for Viserys when he fell ill in Season 1, and she’s about as level-headed as anyone left in the Red Keep. She assumed she would take over ruling Westeros until her son regained his strength. But a near-unanimous decision from Aegon’s small council named his young brother, Aemond, King Regent and Protector of the Realm. Even Criston Cole turned on Alicent to vote in favor of Aemond’s appointment.

Aemond is fierce and has shown his talents on the battlefield. With a war of dragons underway, Cole and the others believed that a dragonrider should be the one calling the shots.

Based on George R.R. Martin‘s “Fire & Blood” book, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. In Season 2 of House of the Dragon, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

The cast for House of the Dragon includes Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.