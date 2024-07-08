House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 5 Trailer Teases Aegon’s Fate

With Sunday night’s new episode in the books, House of the Dragon is officially at the halfway point of Season 2. The HBO series couldn’t have arrived at that halfway point with a bigger moment than it delivered at the conclusion of “The Red Dragon and the Gold,” as fans got to see a massive dragon battle that took the life of one major character, leaving another hanging in the balance. Thanks to HBO’s teaser trailer for Episode 5, we’ve been given a glimpse of what the fallout from that enormous battle will look like. WARNING: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2…

Rhaenys and her dragon were killed by Aemond at Rook’s Rest at the end of House of the Dragon‘s latest episode. The Battle at Rook’s Rest also left King Aegon II badly wounded and seemingly near death. In the teaser trailer for Episode 5, which you can check out below, the members of Aegon’s council try to piece things together. Take a look!

In addition to some hints about Aegon’s future, the teaser also shows what the next episode will hold for Daemon Targaryen, who is being consistently haunted while staying at Harrenhal. The Riverlands are of vital importance to Rhaenyra and the blacks, and Daemon continues to try and build a bigger army to mark against Aegon’s forces. The voices in his head aren’t stopping, though, and he will have to continue fighting them as well as his actual enemies.

Based on George R.R. Martin‘s “Fire & Blood” book, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. In Season 2 of House of the Dragon, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

The cast for House of the Dragon includes Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.