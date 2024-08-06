House of the Dragon Showrunner Explains Why Season 2 Finale Skipped That Major Battle

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for House of the Dragon Season 2! Continue reading at your own risk… House of the Dragon‘s second season ended in surprising fashion on Sunday night. The entire season seemed to be building towards the devastating conflict known as the Battle of the Gullet, which stands as one of the most pivotal events in the entire Dance of the Dragons war. House of the Dragon cut to black just as both sides were making their way to the war, pushing the battle to next season.

Considering we’re probably two years away from , many were puzzled by the decision not to end Season 2 at the Gullet, but the creative team behind the show had their reasons. Speaking at a post-season press conference (per Variety), House of the Dragon co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal opened up about the situation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We were trying to give the Gullet, which is arguably the most anticipated — well, I would say maybe the second-most-anticipated action event of Fire & Blood, trying to give it the time and the space that it deserves,” Condal said. “Obviously, as anybody that’s seen the finale, we’re building to that event. That event will happen very shortly in terms of the storytelling of House of the Dragon. Based on what we know now, it should be the biggest thing to date that we’ve pulled off, and we just wanted to have the time, the space to do that at a level that is going to excite and satisfy the fans and in the way it’s deserved.”

Condal went on to say that the writers wanted to “build some anticipation” towards the Battle of the Gullet, which we now know won’t take place until the start of Season 3.

“I know everybody wants this to come out every summer,” he continued. “It’s just that the show is so complext that we’re really making multiple feature films every season. So I apologize for the wait, but I will just say if Rook’s Rest and the Red Sowing are any indication, we’re gonna pull off a hell of a win with the Battle of the Gullet in the future.”

Based on George R.R. Martin‘s “Fire & Blood” book, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. In Season 2 of House of the Dragon, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

The cast for House of the Dragon includes Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.