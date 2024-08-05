House of the Dragon Season 2 Ends on Major Cliffhanger

WARNING: This article includes MAJOR SPOILERS for the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale! Continue reading at your own risk… House of the Dragon‘s second season concluded on Sunday night in dramatic fashion, but the finale definitely didn’t end up where most fans expected it to. Not only did the show’s latest episode cut to black at a surprising time, but it also left everyone desperate for the arrival of Season 3 so we can see what happens next.

As Daemon has built his army in the Riverlands and Rhaenyra has sought out a new batch of dragonriders, it has felt as though Season 2 of House of the Dragon has been leading up to an epic battle between the Blacks and the Greens. So much has been building toward the bloody and all-important Battle of the Gullet, as depicted in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. All the pieces on House of the Dragon are in place for the massive conflict, with just about every known dragon set to participate, but the Season 2 finale stops just short of showing fans the fight.

In the final minutes of the episode, just about every key character is featured in a substantial montage of battle preparations. The new dragonriders are suited with armor, ships sail for the blockade, the army of Oldtown marches to the Riverlands, Rhaena finds Sheepstealer; the list goes on. With Rhaenyra and Alicent both looking out to where the battle will take place, however, the finale abruptly ends, leaving the fight for Season 3.

The Battle of the Gullet will have to wait a while, as House of the Dragon Season 3 will need to be filmed. When the show eventually returns, fans can expect the next installment to begin with the major battle that they thought would take place in Season 2.

