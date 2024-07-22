House of the Dragon Brings Back Another Fan-Favorite Character

Spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2, episode 6 follow! The adventures of Daemon Targaryen in Harrenhal during House of the Dragon season 2 have been filled with creepy imagery, but also given the series a prime opportunity to bring back some fan-favorite characters (and introduce new ones). Earlier this season on House of the Dragon, Daemon was haunted by a vision of a young Rhaenyra, which allowed House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock to return to the role for two scenes. In this week’s episode of House of the Dragon, the series brought back another heavy hitter in the form of Paddy Considine as Daemon’s brother, King Viserys I Targaryen.

As with the previous visions that Daemon has encountered in House of the Dragon season 2, Paddy Considine returning as King Viserys arrives in a scene that could be described as loaded. All of Daemon’s visions in Harrenhal at this point have been reminders of his own failings, how choices he has made have rippled outward and turned the world into what it is now. Not only that, but how those same decisions have lessened his own ambition. His vision of King Viserys in House of the Dragon season 2 is a repeat of a major moment from the very first episode of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Paddy Considine’s King Viserys delivers the same dialogue he had in that moment when he revealed to Daemon that he would be making Rhaenyra his heir and that he was exiled from King’s Landing. There are two major differences in the new scene and the one from the first episode however, first is that Daemon doesn’t even attempt to argue in his own favor, only observing his brother with a grimace of sadness on his face. The second is that after he’s finished speaking, King Viserys begins to weep. Emotion erupts out of Daemon in that moment, eventually rocking him out of his vision and back to the reality of Harrenhal.

Only three episodes remain in House of the Dragon season 2, but Daemon’s visions are getting wilder by the week. Last week saw Emeline Lambert appear as Princess Alyssa Targaryen, the mother of Daemon and Viserys, in a dream that was befitting the Targaryen family. What dead characters might make their return next week? So far these have been fitting moments of character building for Daemon, but also great reminders for us as viewers about how good these actors on the first season really were.

Based on George R.R. Martin‘s “Fire & Blood” book, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. In Season 2 of House of the Dragon, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

The cast for House of the Dragon includes Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.