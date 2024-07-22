House of the Dragon Recap With Spoilers: Season 2, Episode 6

A brand new episode of House of the Dragon debuted Sunday night on HBO, bringing fans to the final three episodes of the season. The sixth edition of Season 2 picks up the story of Rhaenyra trying to find new dragonriders and turn the tide of the war, while Aegon recovers from his wounds and Aemond rules over King’s Landing. WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for House of the Dragon Season 2! Continue reading at your own risk…

War Continues

The dragons have changed the rules of war, but armies on the ground and at sea continue to operate as key pieces of the puzzle. The Lannister forces are now in the Riverlands, though they are refusing to launch an attack until Aemond and Vhagar can join them, showing that having a powerful dragon can also have its disadvantages.

Aemond is running the show with an iron fist, prioritizing his military tactics over all else. After Alicent again tries to impart her wisdom onto him, Aemond has her removed from the small council, thanking her for her “duty to the crown.” Even Cole seems to be afraid of Aemond at this point, and many are wondering if they made the right call supporting him.

As Aegon continues to improve, Aemond pushes the maesters to prolong his recovery, keeping the younger brother in power for as long as possible. There’s also the matter of the Hand of the King to deal with, and Aemond doesn’t feel like Cole suits his needs. Larys tries to work his way into the situation but Aemond knows his tricks. He tells Larys to send for Otto Hightower, hoping his grandfather will return to his position.

Olivia Cooke and Ewan Mitchell in House of the Dragon Season 2

Speaking of Hands, Corlys accepted Rhaenyra’s request to become Hand of the Queen. At her latest council meeting, she calls on Ser Darklyn, who she has learned shares an ancestry with her family. She wants him to attempt to ride one of the dragons, giving her another knight in the sky. She still isn’t sure if Daemon can be trusted to return.

And then there’s Daemon, who has completely lost it over in Harrenhal. His latest vision featured his late brother, Viserys, and the burial of their mother. He lashes out at those who are living with him in the haunted castle, save for Alys Rivers, who is shaping up to be a serious ally. There’s no confirmation yet, but it seems Alys took it upon herself to kill the old and sickly Lord Grover Tully, masking her interference as an expert healer trying to make him better. Getting the old man out of his seat could allow Daemon a path forward.

Dragons and Smallfolk

Rhaenyra has two potential advantages at the moment: The riderless dragons beneath Dragonstone, and the uprising ready to take place in King’s Landing. Without food or adequate wages, the smallfolk in King’s Landing are ready to riot. Rhaenyra and Mysaria push them over the edge by fanning the flames with spies, then sending boatloads of food across the bay for the people. This is enough to send the streets spiraling.

As for the dragons, the road seems a little more complicated. Ser Darklyn’s attempt at bonding with Seasmoke doesn’t go very well and he is killed in the process. The dragon flees and Rhaenyra feels hope on that front is lost. Little does she know, Seasmoke goes to find one Addam of Hull, who is one of two common-born sons of Corlys Velaryon. Addam’s brother, Alyn, is finally given a prominent position in Corlys’ army, sailing alongside him as his first mate.

In addition to the three dragons at Dragonstone, we learn of a fourth in this episode. There is a wild dragon that has been running loose in the land surrounding the Vale, a dragon hat has been burning and taking sheep from local farmers. For those who have read Fire & Blood, this is likely alluding to the arrival of Sheepstealer, but Nettles is still nowhere to be found.

A New Romance

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon Season 2

Things take an unexpected turn in the relationship department in the final minutes of the episode. Having worked side by side for quite a while now, Rhaenyra and Mysaria have gotten very close. When Mysaria shares that she trusts Rhaenyra completely, the Queen embraces her, and that embrace ultimately leads to a kiss.

Their physical intimacy was cut short by a guard popping in to tell Rhaenyra that Seasmoke had been spotted flying with a rider. Naturally, she believes someone on the opposing side has gotten ahold of the dragon, and she flies off on her own beast to go confront them.