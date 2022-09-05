House of the Dragon Star "Gutted" by Co-Showrunner Exit

Amid the ultra-successful launch of House of the Dragon, HBO announced that one of the showrunners of the new Game of Thrones prequel will be exiting in Season 2. Miguel Sapochnik will continue to serve as executive producer in the second season, but he won't be directing new episodes and Ryan Condal will be the sole showrunner. Stepping into a smaller creative role in the series going forward was ultimately Sapochnik's decision, but it was one that disappointed some in the cast.

Steve Toussaint, who plays Corlys Velaryon, recently appeared on EW's West of Westeros podcast and said that he was "gutted" to learn the news of Sapochnik's departure in Season 2.

"We have this English phrase 'gutted,'" Toussaint explained. "I was like, 'Oh no!' Ryan rang me, because I've been shooting something in Belgium. And so, I got a call from Ryan one night, just saying, 'Listen, this is about to break. I want you to know what's happening and everything's going to be fine,' and so forth. And it's Miguel's decision. So I was disappointed."

Sapochnik spent numerous years working on the acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series, and it doesn't seem as though there are any harsh feelings influencing his exit from the series.

"Working within the Thrones universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon," Sapochnik said in a statement. "I am so proud of what we accomplished with season one and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally. As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He's someone I've known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands. I am so glad to remain a part of the HBO and House of the Dragon family and, of course, I wish Ryan and his team success and all the best with season two and beyond."

New episodes of House of the Dragon air on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday nights.