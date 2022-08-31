House of the Dragon Showrunner Exiting Before Season 2

House of the Dragon is officially a smash hit for the Game of Thrones franchise – so it's surprising to hear that the showrunner won't be returning for the already-confirmed Season 2! New reports are coming in stating that Game of Thrones director and House of the Dragon showrunner Miguel Sapochnik will NOT be coming back for the second season of House of the Dragon – which is, again, a surprising end to Sapochnik's time with the franchise.

...Or is it?

Good source tells me HBO’s House of the Dragon is losing a showrunner for Season 2. Miguel Sopochnik won’t return. — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) August 31, 2022

MIguel Sapochnik got both famous and infamous for his work on Game of Thrones.