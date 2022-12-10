House of the Dragon Star Looking Forward to Causing More Havoc In Season 2

The first official Game of Thrones fan convention is taking place in Los Angeles this weekend, and stars from both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are in attendance. The actors are taking part in various panels, and fans are hoping for some big announcements about the franchise. Tom Glynn-Carney, who plays Aegon II on House of the Dragon, attended a panel today (via Entertainment Weekly) and teased what he wants to see from his villainous character in future seasons.

"I'm looking forward to having Aegon have a lot more meat to get his teeth stuck into and to cause more havoc, really, and to throw a spanner in the works, which he does so well," Glynn-Carney shared with the audience. He added of his character in Season 1, "He was always gonna be a tricky one because, on paper, he can very easily come across as an out-and-out villain, and someone who's dark and cold. I think he is all those things, but I think there's way more layers to him, as well ... He's not an out-and-out psychopath. There are complexities and intricacies within him that make him an absolute gift to play. He keeps me guessing, so hopefully, that translates to keep everyone else on their toes."

Was House of the Dragon Affected by COVID?

Now that House of the Dragon is on hiatus, many of the folks involved with bringing it to life are sharing some interesting facts about the production. You probably noticed that Ser Arryk Cargyll and Ser Erryk Cargyll are twins on the show, and they're played by Luke and Elliott Tittensor. However, Luke had to pull double duty in the finale after his brother got COVID. Director Greg Yaitanes recently spoke to the West of Westeros podcast (via Entertainment Weekly) and talked about having to switch the actors.

In the finale, the fight for the throne officially begins and Luke's Arryk sides with Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) and the Greens while his brother Elliott's Erryk chooses Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and the Blacks. Erryk ends up stealing King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) crown and gives it to Rhaenyra at Dragonstone, but it's actually Luke instead of Elliott in the scene.

"There's that scene, that big scene where Corlys [Steve Toussaint] comes down and they're putting the markers on the table and the messenger comes in," Yaitanes explained. "It was a shot over two days and then one got COVID," he added. "[Elliott] got COVID, so we swapped him out with his brother."

The first season of House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.