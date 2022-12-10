Game of Thrones Releases Jon Snow Recap Video Ahead of Possible Spinoff Series Announcement

The first official Game of Thrones fan convention is happening in Los Angeles this weekend, and many of the show's stars are in attendance, including Kit Harington who played Jon Snow throughout the show's entire eight seasons. Earlier this year, there were reports that a spinoff series centered on Jon Snow was in development at HBO, and many fans think the project will officially be announced by Harington at the convention. In fact, HBO just released a recap video about the character which is a strong indication that the announcement is coming soon...

"Revisit the emotional and literal death-defying journey of Jon Snow," HBO teased on YouTube. You can watch the video below:

How Did the Jon Snow Spinoff Come About?

During an interview with Variety earlier this year, Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) not only confirmed that the Jon Snow series is in development, but that Harington was developing it himself. "He has told me about it. And I know it exists. It's happening," Clarke told the trade. "It's been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he's in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington."

Funnily enough, Harington said back in 2020 that he was done playing characters like Jon Snow. In an interview with The Telegraph (via Uproxx), Harington spoke about how he feels that men have an emotional "blockage" which isn't something he wants to keep portraying in his work.

"I feel that emotionally men have a problem, a blockage, and that blockage has come from the Second World War, passed down from grandfather to father to son," Harington said. "We do not speak about how we feel because it shows weakness, because it is not masculine. Having portrayed a man who was silent, who was heroic, I feel going forward that is a role I don't want to play anymore. It is not a masculine role that the world needs to see much more of."

What Does Kit Harington Think About House of the Dragon?

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about his film Blood for Dust, Harington was asked about the Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon. He's a few episodes behind, but he did call the show "brilliant," saying that he has enjoyed how the creative team chose to continue the franchise's story.

"You know, I've fallen off a bit – not because I'm not enjoying it – but just been very busy. But I'm gonna catch up," Harington said. "I'm sort of halfway through the season. I need to watch the second half, so I'm gonna try and avoid any kind of spoilers. I mean, it's great. They've done a brilliant job with it. I'm really impressed with that show and how they've continued it."

