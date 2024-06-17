House of the Dragon Trailer Reveals New Season 2 Footage

Spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2 follow! After the season 2 premiere of House of the Dragon, HBO has debuted a "Weeks ahead" trailer that pulls back the curtain on the remaining episodes of the new season. As you can imagine after the first episode of House of the Dragon season 2, things are not going to suddenly become chill in Westeros. In House of the Dragon season 2 War is brewing between Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen and King Aegon II Targaryen. After Aemond Targaryen's dragon Vhagar killed her son Lucerys all of the seven kingdoms are on edge. Rhaenyra delivered just one line in the first episode of House of the Dragon season 2, telling her husband/uncle Daemon that she "wants Aemond Targaryen." Daemon interprets this as a command, and recruited the noteworthy "Blood and Cheese" to carry out that task. The pair don't manage that, instead killing Prince Jaehaerys, the heir to the king.

Two of the biggest moments that are teased in the forthcoming episodes of House of the Dragon are reveled early in the trailer; first, King Aegon II screaming "I declare war," seemingly after learning of his son's death, and second, Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen telling Daemon that she can no longer trust him, also, presumably, after learning that Prince Jaehaerys has been killed in her name rather than Aemond Targaryen. A final moment in the trailer reveals Sir Creston Cole who notes "We've given the war to dragons," meaning The Dance of the Dragons has fully started, and whatever humans remain alive at the end may be anyone's guess. Check out the full trailer above.

Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood" book, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. In Season 2 of House of the Dragon, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

The cast for House of the Dragon includes Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.