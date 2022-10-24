House of the Dragon Season Finale Kills Off Another Major Targaryen Character

The Dance of the Dragons is officially in full swing as House of the Dragon Season 1 comes to a close. Sunday night's episode, "The Black Queen," was the 10th and final episode of the Game of Thrones prequel's first season, and it dealt entirely with the fallout from the past two episodes. King Viserys is dead, and his death caused Alicent and Otto to go behind Rhaenyra's back, naming Aegon the next King of Westeros. That action started a conflict, but a devastating death has now turned it into a war.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR spoilers from the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale! Continue reading at your own risk...

House of the Dragon followed the road map laid out by George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, as the first big casualty in the Dance of the Dragons belongs to Rhaenyra's side. Lucerys Velaryon, Rhaenyra's second-born son, dies at the end of the Season 1 finale, killed by his vengeful uncle, Aemond Targaryen.

(Photo: HBO)

Is Lucerys Really Dead on House of the Dragon?

There is no mistaking this one. Aemond follows Lucerys to Storm's End, where both are trying to make a strategy play for their mothers. Lord Baratheon sends them away, and Aemond decides to get back at the young Lucerys for taking his eye all those years ago. Instead of fighting with swords, however, the family members duel with dragons.

Whenever dragons are involved, Aemond has a massive advantage. If you recall, he claimed Vhagar, the dragon ridden by Leana Velaryon before she died. Vhagar was one of the three dragons that conquered Westeros for Aegon the Conqueror and his sister-wives. So not only does Vhagar have tons of battle experience, the beast is also the biggest living dragon at the time the series takes place. No other dragon can compare.

Lucerys never stood a chance, resulting in his death. The most important thing about this entire exchange will be how the rest of the characters react to it. Rhaenyra will obviously be devastated. The death of Lucerys will likely be the event that assures peace can never be an option, as long as Rhaenyra and Aegon II are both still alive. Things have officially gone too far.

What did you think of House of the Dragon's Season 1 finale? Let us know in the comments!