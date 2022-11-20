House of the Dragon Star Ty Tennant Gets Trolled by Doctor Who Star Father at Convention

House of the Dragon star Ty Tennant has had his turn in a hilarious family tradition. Over the weekend at London Comic Con, Tennant was trolled during a signing session for fans by his father, Doctor Who star David Tenant. The hilarious moment was shared on social media by his mother, Georgia Tennant, who shared a photo of the actor, who played young Prince Aegon Targaryen in House of the Dragon, while David standing behind him holding up a sign that reads "He's not that special!". While that by itself is funny, what makes this even better is that it's part of a hilarious tradition for the family.

As a fan shared in a comment to Georgia's post, David also had to endure a very similar trolling from his own father-in-law, actor Pete Davidson at a different convention appearance. The same post also shared a photo of Davidson trolling Welsh actor Michael Sheen with a sign that reads "Now he is special." You can check out Georgia Tennant's post below.

Will there be a second season of House of the Dragon?

HBO announced in late September that House of the Dragon was renewed for Season 2. The hit series debuted Sunday, August 21st and set a record for the largest audience in HBO history for a new original series, garnering over 20 million viewers across cable television, on-demand, and on HBO Max in the U.S., according to Nielsen. House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood novel and takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, focusing on House Targaryen.

"We are beyond proud of what the entire HOUSE OF THE DRAGON team has accomplished with season one," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. "Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn't be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two."

However, while the series got a fairly quick Season 2 renewal, fans will have to wait a little while for that second season to arrive. HBO and HBO Max chief Casey Bloys previously said that Season 2 of the series may not arrive until sometime in 2024.

"Don't expect it in '23, but I think sometime in '24," Bloys said. "We're just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It's not to be coy or secretive, but you don't want to say it's going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it."

