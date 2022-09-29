House of the Dragon Season 2 Renewed for HBO

Will House of the Dragon get a Season 2 on HBO? That question has been answered, as the network already confirmed the Game of Thrones prequel is definitely getting more episodes. The hit series debuted Sunday, August 21st and set a record for the largest audience in HBO history for a new original series, garnering over 20 million viewers across cable television, on-demand, and on HBO Max in the U.S., according to Nielsen. House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood novel and takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, focusing on House Targaryen.

"We are beyond proud of what the entire HOUSE OF THE DRAGON team has accomplished with season one," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. "Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn't be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two."

According to Samba TV, which independently measures terrestrial smart TVs, 2.6 million people watched Dragon during the first six hours after the episode's 9 p.m. ET premiere Sunday. That gave the Game of Thrones prequel the highest premiere-day viewership across cable and streaming so far this year, outperforming Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4 same-day numbers of 1.2 million households.

Casey Bloys, chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, released a statement on House of the Dragon's massive premiere. "It was wonderful to see millions of Game of Thrones fans return with us to Westeros last night," Bloys said in a statement. "House of the Dragon features an incredibly talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into the production, and we're ecstatic with viewers' positive response. We look forward to sharing with audiences what else George, Ryan and Miguel have in store for them this season."

"HBO has once again tapped into the magic of Game of Thrones with its spinoff series, House of the Dragon," said Samba TV co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin. "Diehard GoT fans have been eagerly anticipating more from the franchise and they turned out in force for House of the Dragon, with the HBO program generating the biggest single-day premium cable or streaming viewership premiere in 2022."

House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional cast includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn..