House of the Dragon Star Won't Watch Their Final Episode

The most recent episode of HBO's House of the Dragon will likely prove to be the most pivotal of the show's freshman season. "The Lord of the Tides" ended with the death of King Viserys Targaryen, an event that had been building since the series premiere. With Viserys gone, the war for the Iron Throne can begin. Paddy Considine, who played Viserys on the series, didn't watch the character's slow decline or emotional death scene, and he doesn't believe he'll ever actually want to see it play out.

Speaking with the New York Times this week, Considine said that's not a fan of watching himself on-screen. He especially didn't want to see himself on the slow crawl to death that Viserys has experienced throughout House of the Dragon.

"No, I haven't, and I'm not sure if I ever will," Considine said. "I haven't seen anything beyond Episode 2, really. Some people don't like to watch themselves, and I'm one of those people. It's debilitating. I tend to just stay away. I'm sure somebody will show me a photograph."

Considine may not actually watch the death of his character play out on-screen, but he still loves how the whole story came together for Viserys in the end.

"I think it's very noble and dignified how he goes," Considine told The Hollywood Reporter. "He's suffering terribly from an affliction. He basically gets a form of leprosy that creeps into body, his bones start to fail him. His lungs start to fail him. He's just dying a slow and horrible death. By the end of it, he looks like an old man. He's not! He's a young man. He's only so many years older than his brother, Daemon. But it's aged him. And it's a metaphor for what power does to people, even though he doesn't use it for his own personal gain. He doesn't get drunk on the power, he's responsible. But the demands of being a king take their toll on the physical body. So it was interesting playing that decline in him. He's just trying to do good. He gets to say a few words before he leaves, which I was grateful for."

How Many Episodes Are Left in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon has already been renewed for a second season, but its freshman outing is very close to its end. Following Sunday's new episode, House of the Dragon Season 1 has just two episodes left.

Are you looking forward to the final two episodes of House of the Dragon Season 1? Let us know in the comments!