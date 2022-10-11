House of the Dragon Star Didn't Watch Game of Thrones Until After Joining the Franchise

Fans of Game of Thrones immediately hopped on the House of the Dragon hype train when it first debuted on HBO. The love held over from the original series helped make the new prequel the most-watched new series in HBO's history. While many of House of the Dragon's viewers were massive fans of Game of Thrones, the same can't be said for the show's cast. Emma D'Arcy, one of the biggest stars of House of the Dragon, hadn't actually seen Game of Thrones when they auditioned for the franchise.

While speaking to Interview Magazine, D'Arcy was asked if they had always been a fan of Game of Thrones. As it turns out, they hadn't watched the show at all before auditioning to play Rhaenyra Targaryen.

"I hadn't seen it before I auditioned, which I honestly think is the only reason I'm able to do the job," D'Arcy explained. "There's no way I'd have made it through the audition process if, at that time, I had the love for the show that I have now. I think I'd have buckled under the pressure."

"I was aware of the show as a cultural phenomenon," they added. "I haven't lived under a rock and it was very much in my peripheral awareness."

Will Rhaenyra Become Queen on House of the Dragon?

From the beginning of the series, Rhaenyra has been established as the heir to the Iron Throne, set to become the first Queen of Westeros upon the death of her father, Viserys. However, many are hoping for Viserys and Alicent's son Aegon to be the Realm's next King. That leaves Rhaenyra in a difficult situation.

Fire & Blood, the book House of the Dragon is based on, describes a Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, which pits Rhaenyra against Aegon for control of the throne. If House of the Dragon continues following the blueprint, we'll see the start of that war very soon.

How Many Episodes Are Left in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon has already been renewed for a second season, but its freshman outing is very close to its end. Following Sunday's new episode, House of the Dragon Season 1 has just two episodes left.

Are you looking forward to the final two episodes of House of the Dragon Season 1? Let us know in the comments!