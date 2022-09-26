House of the Dragon: Who Is Harwin Strong?

Ser Harwin Strong, known to the people of Westeros as Breakbones, has spent the first few episodes of House of the Dragon as a background character. His father, Lyonel, and brother, Larys, have played much bigger roles in the show to this point. However, in the sixth episode of House of the Dragon, Harwin steps into the spotlight and plays a crucial part in the show's ongoing story. Let's break down exactly who he is and how he fits into the larger story.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the latest episode of House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk...

Harwin Strong, played by Ryan Corr, took on a much bigger role in Sunday night's episode of House of the Dragon. Following the time jump, the strongest man in Westeros became a captain in the City Watch, working in close proximity to Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and her children. As we learn in the episode, Rhaenyra's children likely belong to Harwin. It's never 100% confirmed, but even Laenor, Rhaenyra's husband, admits the boys are probably Harwin's. This, of course, causes issues throughout King's Landing.

The young boys will never officially belong to Harwin, as admitting to their relationship would cause Rhaenyra to lose everything. It is simply explained that Rhaenyra's sons look more like her than Laenor because of random chance, even though none of them have the trademark Targaryen blonde hair.

Did Harwin Strong Die?

At the end of Sunday's episode of House of the Dragon, Harwin returns to Harrenhal, the castle owned by House Strong. Larys, Harwin's brother, hired several criminals to start a fire at the castle, trapping both Harwin and their father inside.

Harwin Strong is, unfortunately, most definitely dead. It was heavily implied, though not officially shown on-screen. In Fire & Blood, Harwin is killed in the fire, removing him from the situation with Rhaenyra and leaving Larys as the sole heir to Harrenhal. That isn't something House of the Dragon is going to change.

