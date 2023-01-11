House of the Dragon Wins Golden Globe For Best Drama TV Series

HBO's Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is officially a Golden Globe winner. On Tuesday night, the live-action series took home the award for Best Drama Series. Other nominees in the category included AMC's Better Call Saul, Netlix's The Crown and Ozark, and Apple TV+'s Severance. Accepting the award were executive producer and outgoing showrunner Miguel Sapochnik, and stars Emma D'Arcy and Milly Alcock.

What is House of the Dragon about?

House of the Dragon finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires-real and imagined-crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm."

Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans star in the series.

Has House of the Dragon been renewed for Season 2?

HBO quickly renewed the show for a second season, just a month after Season 1 first premiered.

"We are beyond proud of what the entire HOUSE OF THE DRAGON team has accomplished with season one," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming in a statement at the time. "Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn't be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two."

House of the Dragon is streaming exclusively on HBO Max. Season 2 is set to premiere at a later date.