House of the Dragon's Devastating Death Brings an Important Season 1 Moment Full Circle

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon... The first season of House of the Dragon is ending in tragedy, as the final minutes of the episode brought the death of Rhaenyra's second-born son, Lucerys Velaryon. Lucerys is killed by Aemond Targaryen, his uncle and rival, showing how far Alicent and Aegon's side is willing to go to win the war. However, the loss also brings the story back around to a pivotal moment earlier in the season, bringing the story of Lucerys full circle.

When Aemond was a child, he had a hard time bonding with a dragon, to the point that he was made fun of by his own brother, as well as Jacaerys and Lucerys. Aemond eventually bonded with Vhagar, the biggest dragon in the realm, the one that belonged to Laena Velaryon prior to her death. He was confronted by Laena's daughters and his nephews, and he turned it into a fight, only for Lucerys to slash his eye out in an attempt to save Jacaerys. This one scuffle widened the rift between Alicent and Rhaenyra, with the former trying to make things even by taking one of Lucerys' eyes.

Lucerys and Aemond's Connection

When Alicent demanded justice for Aemond's eye, Viserys refused to let her do such a thing. The conflict ended when Aemond told his mother that losing his eye was simply the price he paid to get Vhagar, and that he felt as though the trade was worth it. That moment turned out to be some major foreshadowing on Aemond's part.

Aemond may have lost an eye, but Vhagar was absolutely worth the cost. He used that very dragon to not only fight on the side of his brother in the Dance of the Dragons, but also to kill Lucerys. He took the life of the boy who took his eye, using the dragon they were fighting over to do it. In a single moment, Aemond showed just how important Vhagar is, and exacted the revenge that his mother begged for when he was a kid.

What's Next for Aemond?

Aemond and Vhagar make up the most deadly fighting force in Westeros. Rhaenyra may end up with more houses coming to her aid, but no army or dragon she possesses can stand toe-to-toe with Vhagar. This gives Aegon's forces an advantage, but Aemond remains a major wildcard. Aegon and Alicent will need to watch him closely. The character will play a huge role in Season 2.

