How to Watch the Doctor Who Festive Special: Revolution of the Daleks

✖

Doctor Who returns tonight with its festive special, the new episode titled "Revolution of the Daleks." The episode airs on BBC One in the United Kingdom and on BBC America in the United States. The UK gets to see the special a little earlier than the United States, so American fans should check out of social media if they're hoping to avoid spoilers. In the UK, the episode airs on BBC One at 6:45 p.m. In the United States, "Revolution of the Daleks" airs at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America. If you can't watch it as it happens, the episode will be made available online via BBC's iPlayer for UK viewers, and the next day on the BBC America app for US viewers.

"Revolution of the Daleks," gives the Doctor's greatest foes a brand new look. It also brings back John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness. He was last seen in a surprise cameo in the Doctor Who Season 12 episode "Fugitive of the Judoon," passing along a warning to Yaz, Ryan, and Graham to then give to the Doctor. In "Revolution of the Daleks," Captain Jack will be on hand to help the Doctor and "the fam" as they discover a disturbing plan forming involving the Daleks. With the Doctor locked away in a space prison, will Captain Jack be able to help save planet Earth?

“Putting on Jack’s coat and setting foot back on the set of Doctor Who was just like going back home," Barrowman says. "It’s always thrilling to play Captain Jack. He’s a character very close to my heart who changed my life, and to know the fans love him as much as I do makes his return even sweeter. I hope everyone enjoys Jack’s heroic adventure with Thirteen.”

Doctor Who executive producer Chris Chibnall adds, “A Doctor Who holiday special means treats galore, and there’s no bigger treat than the return of John Barrowman to Doctor Who, for an epic and emotional feature-length episode. If anyone can blast away the sheer rubbishness of 2020, it’s Captain Jack. Daleks beware!”

Matt Strevens, Executive Producer BBC Studios, says, “After a tantalisingly brief appearance in “Fugitive of the Judoon,” it’s a total joy and thrill to welcome back John as Captain Jack. One of the most iconic characters in Doctor Who lore, his presence ignites this holiday special from the start.”

Jodie Whittaker currently leads Doctor Who as the Thirteenth Doctor. She's joined in the Tardis by Mandip Gill as Yaz, Tosin Cole as Ryan, and Bradley Walsh as Graham. "Revolution of the Daleks" will be Cole and Walsh's final Doctor Who episode.