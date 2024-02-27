How to Watch Shōgun

"What kind of man wields power in a land like this?" That's the question in Shōgun, FX's adaptation of James Clavell's bestselling novel that inspired the 1980 mini-series of the same name. Set in feudal Japan, the historical epic starring Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat), Anna Sawai (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters), and Cosmo Jarvis (Raised by Wolves) received rave reviews: the limited series has a rare 100% approval from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Below, we've rounded up everything you need to know about when and where to watch Shōgun.



Shogun Release Time

Shōgun premieres Tuesday, February 27, at 10 p.m. ET on FX. Episodes 1 and 2 are available to stream now on FX on Hulu and Disney+.

Where to Stream Shogun

New episodes of Shōgun are available to stream weekly on Tuesdays on Hulu and Disney+ in the United States. The series is streaming via Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories. Also available on Hulu are the Shōgun (English dub) versions

and the first two installments of the official Shōgun podcast.

Shogun Episode 1 and Episode 2

Shōgun episode 1, "Anjin": "Destinies converge in Japan after a barbarian ship washes ashore in a poor fishing village. Meanwhile, in Osaka, Lord Toranaga finds himself outplayed by his enemies."



Shōgun episode 2, "Servants of Two Masters": "Blackthorne's arrival in Osaka stirs up a hornet's nest of rivalries. Mariko is trapped between her cause and her faith when she must translate for the barbarian in Lord Toranaga's custody."

How Many Episodes Is Shogun?

Shōgun is a 10-episode event series.

Shogun Episodes Release Schedule

Episode 1: "Anjin" — February 27

Episode 2: "Servant of Two Masters" — February 27

Episode 3: "Tomorrow Is Tomorrow" — March 5

Episode 4: "The Eightfold Fence" — March 12

Episode 5: "Broken to the Fist" — March 19

Episode 6: "TBA" — March 26

Episode 7: "TBA" — April 2

Episode 8: "TBA" — April 9

Episode 9: "TBA" — April 16

Episode 10: "TBA" — April 23

What Is Shogun About?

Shōgun is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Sanada stars as "Lord Yoshii Toranaga" who is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him. When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne's own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants. Toranaga's and Blackthorne's fates become inextricably tied to their translator, Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line. While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father.

Shogun Series Cast

Along with Sanada, Sawai, and Jarvis, Shōgun features an acclaimed Japanese cast that includes Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige, a notorious backstabber and close ally of Toranaga; Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi, the young leader of the fishing village where Blackthorne's ship was found; Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari, a powerful bureaucrat who is Toranaga's chief rival; Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji, a widow who must find new purpose amidst her lord's fight; Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu, Toranaga's trusted general and closest friend; Shinnosuke Abe as Toda Hirokatsu, a.k.a. Buntaro, a stoic samurai and Mariko's jealous husband; Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado, the brash son of Toranaga with a strong desire to prove himself; Yuka Kouri as Kiku, a courtesan renowned for her artistry throughout Japan; and Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba no Kata, the revered mother of the heir who will stop at nothing to put an end to Toranaga and his threat to her son's power.