Here's all the ways to watch or stream The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration this year.

The Wonderful World of Disney is celebrating the most magical time of the year: the holidays. ABC will air the annual Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration on Sunday night as part of a programming block that includes America's Funniest Home Videos (7/6c) and the season 11 premiere of the network's decorating competition series The Great Christmas Light Fight (10/9c). Over the two-hour special directed by Sam Wrench (Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour), Disney will showcase musical performances by Ariana DeBose (Walt Disney Animation Studios' Wish), Derek Hough and Julianne Hough, Michael Bolton, DJ Khaled, and more, as well as one of the most iconic performances from years past: "All I Want for Christmas Is You," performed by the Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey.

Below, read on to find out how to watch The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration 2023.

How Can I Watch The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration 2023?



The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration airs Sunday, November 26, at 8/7c on ABC.

Viewers can also tune into the ABC livestream or watch on the ABC app from smartphones and tablets (iOS and Android), computer on ABC.com and connected devices (Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV).

Where Can I Stream The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration Online?



Want to watch The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration online without cable? The annual ABC special is streaming the next day (Monday, November 27) on Hulu and Disney+. (The Hulu Black Friday deal offers 12 months for $12, but hurry: Hulu's 99 cent per month for a year deal ends November 28.) If you don't have a Disney+ subscription, you can sign up here.

Who Is Performing at the 2023 Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration?



Hosted by Derek Hough and Julianne Hough (Dancing With the Stars), this year's special features an appearance by DJ Khaled and a performance by Ariana DeBose, who voices Asha in Disney Animation's Wish. DeBose sang the film's signature song, "This Wish," at Disneyland Paris before Le Chateau de la Belle au Bois Dormant—Sleeping Beauty Castle (watch a clip above).