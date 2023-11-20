Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Here's how to get one year of Hulu for $.99/month during Black Friday 2023.

Hulu is wishing new and returning subscribers a "Happy Huludays" with one of the best streaming Black Friday deals of the year. The streamer raised prices in October (the ad-free Hulu plan costs $17.99, up from $14.99), but now you have a chance to save 87% on an annual Hulu subscription. For a limited time, Hulu's Black Friday deal offers the Hulu (With Ads) plan for just $.99 per month for 12 months. That means a year of Hulu will cost $11.88 (when billed annually) versus $95.88 (when billed annually). You can sign up for a 7-day Hulu free trial here, then enjoy 12 months of ad-supported Hulu for less than $1 per month.

Below, read on for everything you need to know about Hulu's Black Friday deal —and how to get the promotion pricing early.

What Is the Hulu Black Friday Deal?



New and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for the Hulu (With Ads) plan for $.99/month for 12 months. After the first year, the monthly price is $7.99/mo if the subscription isn't cancelled.

When Does Hulu's Black Friday Deal Start? When Does the Hulu Black Friday Deal End?



The Hulu Black Friday 2023 deal begins Tuesday, November 21, on the Hulu website. The $.99/month promotion ends Tuesday, November 28.

What Is the GMA Hulu Deal?



Good Morning America viewers can access Hulu's Black Friday deal early starting Monday, November 20, at hulu.com/GMA.

How Much Does Hulu Cost?



The Hulu (With Ads) plan costs $7.99/month (or $79.99/year) for access to Hulu's ad-supported streaming library of movies and TV shows, while the Hulu (No Ads) plan costs $17.99/month without ad breaks. Eligible students can sign up for ad-supported Hulu for $1.99/month. Also available are the Disney Bundle Duo and Disney Bundle Trio plans:

Disney Bundle Duo Basic: For $9.99/month , eligible subscribers get Disney+ (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads).

For , eligible subscribers get Disney+ (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads). Disney Bundle Duo Premium : For $19.99/month , subscribers can access Disney+ (No Ads) and Hulu (No Ads). This plan is only available for subscribers billed through Disney+

: For , subscribers can access Disney+ (No Ads) and Hulu (No Ads). Disney Bundle Trio Basic: For $14.99/month , subscribers get Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads).

For , subscribers get Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads). Disney Bundle Trio Premium: For $24.99/month , subscribers get Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads).

For , subscribers get Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads). Legacy Disney Bundle: For $18.99/month, subscribers have access to Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads). Please note this plan is no longer available to purchase or switch into on Disney+ — existing subscribers will be able to keep their plan so long as they do not cancel or change it.

What's New on Hulu in November and December 2023?



Hulu has new and classic holiday and Christmas movies streaming throughout November and December, including Elf (20th Anniversary), Four Christmases (15th Anniversary), Jack Frost (25th Anniversary), National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and many more. For the full list of movie and TV titles, here's everything streaming on Hulu in November 2023 and everything streaming on Hulu in December 2023.

