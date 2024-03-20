Everything Coming to Hulu in April 2024

With less than two weeks to go until April, Hulu is already getting subscribers prepared for the month ahead by revealing the complete lineup of new movies and TV shows making their way to the service. On Tuesday, Hulu unveiled the entire monthly calender and there's a lot to look forward to.

Most major streaming services have had a turn with some of DC's live-action titles. Netflix and Prime Video have recently featured some DC titles, and Hulu is now set to join the party. Both Shazam! films are heading to Hulu on April 1st alongside 2017's Wonder Woman. All three films in Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's trilogy are also arriving on the same day.

April will also see the debut of several Hulu and FX originals. The third season of Welcome to Wrexham arrives on April 19th. On April 30th, Hulu will release the premiere of FX's upcoming limited series The Veil.

You can check out the full list of Hulu's April arrivals below!