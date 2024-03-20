Everything Coming to Hulu in April 2024
Hulu has several movies and TV shows arriving next month.
With less than two weeks to go until April, Hulu is already getting subscribers prepared for the month ahead by revealing the complete lineup of new movies and TV shows making their way to the service. On Tuesday, Hulu unveiled the entire monthly calender and there's a lot to look forward to.
Most major streaming services have had a turn with some of DC's live-action titles. Netflix and Prime Video have recently featured some DC titles, and Hulu is now set to join the party. Both Shazam! films are heading to Hulu on April 1st alongside 2017's Wonder Woman. All three films in Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's trilogy are also arriving on the same day.
April will also see the debut of several Hulu and FX originals. The third season of Welcome to Wrexham arrives on April 19th. On April 30th, Hulu will release the premiere of FX's upcoming limited series The Veil.
You can check out the full list of Hulu's April arrivals below!
April 1st
Vanderpump Villa: Series Premiere
Annie
The Big Lebowski
Blair Witch
Blockers
Boys on the Side
Capone
Captain Phillips
Copycat
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Don't Worry Darling
The Fifth Element
The Fog
Get Him to the Greek
The Grudge 2
Hellboy (2004)
The Host
The Huntsman: Winter's War
Jack The Giant Slayer
The Karate Kid (2010)
Letters to Juliet
Made in America
The Next Karate Kid
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
Pacific Rim
Runaway Jury
Seven Years in Tibet
Shazam!
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Take Shelter
Wonder Woman
You Don't Mess With The Zohan
X2: X-Men United
50 First Dates
April 2nd
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Special Premiere
The Interrogation Room: Complete Season 1
Jumanji: The Next Level
April 4th
FX's American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 2 Premiere
American Pickers: Complete Season 24B
Best in Chow: Complete Season 1
Dark Marvels: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman: Complete Season 1B
Lord of Misrule
April 7th
GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere
Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (Subbed)
April 10th
Blood Free: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise: Series Premiere
The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 24 Premiere
Sand Land: The Series: Two Episode Premiere (Dubbed)
Curtain Call: Complete Season 1
Kusama: Infinity
April 11th
Cold Case Files: The Rifkin Murders: Complete Season 1
Scraps: Complete Season 1
#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 2
Immediate Family
Trapped in the Farmhouse
April 17th
See You in Another Life: Complete Season 1
Under the Bridge: Series Premiere
Drain the Oceans: Season 6 Premiere
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Season 12 Premiere
April 18th
All You Can Eat: Complete Season 1
Secrets of Miss America: Complete Season 1
60 Days In: Complete Season 8
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story
Blacklight
April 22nd
Hip-Hop and The White House: Documentary
Secrets of the Octopus: Special Premiere
Little Women (2019)
Yes, God, Yes
April 25th
Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Complete Season 11
Wahlburgers: Complete Season 7
Barber
Boy in the Walls
April 30th
FX's The Veil: Limited Series Premiereprev