Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2020
We're only halfway through the month of July right now, but the folks at Hulu are already looking ahead to what's on the horizon next month. On Wednesday, Hulu released the full list of everything coming to the streaming service in August 2020, and it's packed with a bunch of new movies and TV episodes for fans to enjoy. As always, the first day of the month will see the most new additions to the service, but other new releases are scattered throughout August.
August 1st will see the arrival of a slew of movies for Hulu. The list for that day includes 3:10 to Yuma, Child's Play, City Slickers, Hellraiser, and Rain Man. The entire series of original Star Trek films will also be arriving on the service.
When it comes to originals, August looks like a lighter month than we've been used to lately. The new season of Find Me in Paris arrives on August 21st. On the same day, Hulu is releasing its new original film, The Binge, which is essentially a comedic version of The Purge in which all drugs and alcohol in the country are illegal, save for one day out of the year.
You can take a look below at the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Hulu next month!
August 1
Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B
The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2
UniKitty: Complete Season 2B
71
3:10 to Yuma
A Good Woman
A Perfect Murder
Australia
The Brothers McMullen
Cats & Dogs
Child's Play
City Slickers
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold
Company Business
Death At A Funeral
Elena Undone
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Free Fall
Gayby
Hellraiser
Hurricane Bianca
Just Charlie
The Last Stand
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole
Margin Call
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
My Best Friend's Wedding
My Bloody Valentine
Pit Stop
Rain Man
Rustlers' Rhapsody
Safe
The Saint
Sleeping with the Enemy
Sordid Lives
Spare Parts
Stanley & Iris
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Stuck On You
Top Gun
Ultraviolet
Up in the Air
Were The World Mine
August 6
The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Slay the Dragon
August 8
The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”: New Episodeprevnext
August 15
A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4
Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1
Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16
Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41
Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 1
Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1
House Hunters International: Complete Season 129 - 134
Island Life: Complete Season 15
Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1
Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1
Naked and Afraid Complete Seasons 9 & 10
Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6
Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17
Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.