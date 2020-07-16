Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2020

By Charlie Ridgely

We're only halfway through the month of July right now, but the folks at Hulu are already looking ahead to what's on the horizon next month. On Wednesday, Hulu released the full list of everything coming to the streaming service in August 2020, and it's packed with a bunch of new movies and TV episodes for fans to enjoy. As always, the first day of the month will see the most new additions to the service, but other new releases are scattered throughout August.

August 1st will see the arrival of a slew of movies for Hulu. The list for that day includes 3:10 to Yuma, Child's Play, City Slickers, Hellraiser, and Rain Man. The entire series of original Star Trek films will also be arriving on the service.

When it comes to originals, August looks like a lighter month than we've been used to lately. The new season of Find Me in Paris arrives on August 21st. On the same day, Hulu is releasing its new original film, The Binge, which is essentially a comedic version of The Purge in which all drugs and alcohol in the country are illegal, save for one day out of the year.

You can take a look below at the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Hulu next month!

August 1

Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B 
The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2
UniKitty: Complete Season 2B 
71
3:10 to Yuma
A Good Woman
A Perfect Murder
Australia
The Brothers McMullen 
Cats & Dogs
Child's Play
City Slickers
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold
Company Business
Death At A Funeral
Elena Undone 
Four Weddings and a Funeral 
Free Fall
Gayby 
Hellraiser
Hurricane Bianca
Just Charlie 
The Last Stand 
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole 
Margin Call
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World 
My Best Friend's Wedding
My Bloody Valentine
Pit Stop
Rain Man 
Rustlers' Rhapsody
Safe
The Saint
Sleeping with the Enemy
Sordid Lives
Spare Parts
Stanley & Iris 
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier 
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country 
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Stuck On You
Top Gun
Ultraviolet
Up in the Air
Were The World Mine

August 2

Shark vs. Surfer: Special

August 3

Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Ordinary Love

August 6

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Slay the Dragon

August 8

The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”: New Episode

August 10

Hard Night Falling 
Lucky Day

August 11

Alive And Kicking
Monster's Ball

August 12

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

August 14

Bernie The Dolphin 2

August 15

A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4 
Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1
Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16
Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41 
Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 1 
Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1 
House Hunters International: Complete Season 129 - 134
Island Life: Complete Season 15
Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1
Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1
Naked and Afraid Complete Seasons 9 & 10 
Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6 
Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17 
Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) 
Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1 
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 

August 16

Behind You

August 18

The Cup

August 20

Daffodils
Unacknowledged

August 21

Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

August 22

Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere 

August 23

Blindspot: Complete Season 5

August 24

The Roads Not Taken

August 26

Mom: Complete Season 7 

August 28

The Binge (2020) (Hulu Original)

August 31

Casino Royale 
Primal
Quantum of Solace
The Courier

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

