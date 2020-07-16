Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2020

We're only halfway through the month of July right now, but the folks at Hulu are already looking ahead to what's on the horizon next month. On Wednesday, Hulu released the full list of everything coming to the streaming service in August 2020, and it's packed with a bunch of new movies and TV episodes for fans to enjoy. As always, the first day of the month will see the most new additions to the service, but other new releases are scattered throughout August.

August 1st will see the arrival of a slew of movies for Hulu. The list for that day includes 3:10 to Yuma, Child's Play, City Slickers, Hellraiser, and Rain Man. The entire series of original Star Trek films will also be arriving on the service.

When it comes to originals, August looks like a lighter month than we've been used to lately. The new season of Find Me in Paris arrives on August 21st. On the same day, Hulu is releasing its new original film, The Binge, which is essentially a comedic version of The Purge in which all drugs and alcohol in the country are illegal, save for one day out of the year.

You can take a look below at the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Hulu next month!