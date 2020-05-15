Everything Coming to Hulu in June 2020

June is just around the corner, and that means brand new streaming content is on its way to Hulu. Each and every month, streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, and others swap out their content, losing some contracts and gaining others, continuing to deliver new experiences to subscribers. Like many of these other services, Hulu also has quite a few original programs ready to make their debut in June, which is especially exciting when there aren't new movies in theaters.

Next month, Hulu will be adding several new titles, including the new stop-motion animated comedy Crossing Swords, from the team that delivers Adult Swim's Robot Chicken. The series has a similar tone to the one featured in Robot Chicken, but follows a much tighter narrative, telling the story of a young man getting his job as a squire in the royal palace.

Also coming to Hulu next month is the Love Simon spinoff series, Love Victor, which was originally planned for a release on Disney+. Fans can also look forward to new films like Shirley, Buffaloed, Crawl, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and the Child's Play remake.

Are you excited for a new month of streaming? Take a look at the full list of upcoming Hulu arrivals below!