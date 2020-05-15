Everything Coming to Hulu in June 2020
June is just around the corner, and that means brand new streaming content is on its way to Hulu. Each and every month, streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, and others swap out their content, losing some contracts and gaining others, continuing to deliver new experiences to subscribers. Like many of these other services, Hulu also has quite a few original programs ready to make their debut in June, which is especially exciting when there aren't new movies in theaters.
Next month, Hulu will be adding several new titles, including the new stop-motion animated comedy Crossing Swords, from the team that delivers Adult Swim's Robot Chicken. The series has a similar tone to the one featured in Robot Chicken, but follows a much tighter narrative, telling the story of a young man getting his job as a squire in the royal palace.
Also coming to Hulu next month is the Love Simon spinoff series, Love Victor, which was originally planned for a release on Disney+. Fans can also look forward to new films like Shirley, Buffaloed, Crawl, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and the Child's Play remake.
Are you excited for a new month of streaming? Take a look at the full list of upcoming Hulu arrivals below!
June 1
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)
Press Your Luck: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
Match Game: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)
Children’s Hospital: Complete Series (Adult Swim)
Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Adult Swim)
10 Year Plan (2014)
4th Man Out (2015)
Above & Beyond (2014)
Almost Adults (2016)
Born to be Wild (2011)
Casino (1995)
Charlie Wilson's War (2007)
Cliffhanger (1993)
Constantine (2005)
Dave (1993)
Digging for Fire (2015)
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)
Equilibrium (2002)
Fair Game (2010)
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
Futureworld (1976)
Grown Ups (2010)
Happily N'Ever After (2007)
Happily N'Ever After 2 (2009)
Honey (2003)
Honey 2 (2011)
I Am Legend (2007)
I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
Incident at Loch Ness (2004)
Joyride (1997)
Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014)
Kingpin (1996)
Losing Isaiah (1995)
Meet Me In Montenegro (2014)
Meet the Fockers (2004)
Meet the Parents (2000)
Mo' Money (1992)
My Girl (1991)
My Girl 2 (1994)
Nate and Hayes (1983)
October Sky (1999)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)
Sex Drive (2008)
The American President (1995)
The Cookout (2004)
The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)
The Pawnbroker (1964)
The Scout (1994)
The Tuxedo (2002)
The Wood (1999)
The X-Files (1998)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Trade (2007)
Treading Water (2013)
True Romance (Director's Cut) (1993)
Undertow (2004)
Up in the Air (2009)
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007)
Women and Sometimes Men (2017)
Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)
You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)
Zardoz (1974)
June 5
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
Shirley (2020)
Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)
June 8
My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)
Radiant: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)
From Paris with Love (2010)
June 12
Crossing Swords: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Into the Dark: Good Boy: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
Don't: Series Premiere (ABC)
Intrigo: Samaria (2019)
Child's Play (2019)
Awakenings (1990)
Fools Rush In (1997)
Poetic Justice (1993)
Seven Pounds (2008)
June 19
Love Victor: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Bean (1997)
Gigli (2003)
Hart's War (2002)
La Bamba (1987)
Mr. Bean's Holiday (2007)
Natural Born Killers (1994)
Out of Sight (1998)
The Peacemaker (1997)
Tears of the Sun (2003)
Zoom (2006)
June 30
The Gallows Act II (2019)
One For The Money (2012)
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)
6 Souls (2013)
That's My Boy (2012)
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.