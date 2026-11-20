The Hunger Games movie franchise is returning to theaters this week with the prequel film Sunrise on the Reaping, which provides much deeper backstory and context for the original Hunger Games book (and film), as well as its sequel, Catching Fire. As the franchise comes full circle, the former stars of the original Hunger Games movie franchise (Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson) have been back in the spotlight. Hutcherson has been particularly interesting to hear from, as he is currently in the developmental pipeline over at DC Studios, where he is set to play the character Scott Free (aka Mister Miracle) in an upcoming adult animated series that’s set for release in 2028.

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Of course, there have been some pretty seismic shakeups over at DC Studios in the last few weeks: After Warner Bros. merged with Skydance, James Gunn and Peter Safran were asked to step down from the leadership position of DC Studios and were replaced by Jeremy Latcham. Rumors are swirling that DC Studios could have gone through a major change of creative direction, and that old plans may not still pan out.

Josh Hutcherson Is Confident About His DCU Future As Mister Miracle

DC Studios

If you don’t already know, DC’s Mister Miracle animated series will be an adaptation of writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads’ Mister Miracle comic series, which for 12 issues from 2017-2019. The comic follows Scott Free/Mister Miracle, the universe’s greatest escape artist, and his wife, the cosmic warrior Big Barda, as they try to live a domestic life on Earth, but find that the escalating war between their homeworlds of New Genesis and Apokolips demands their attention and action. However, Scott’s nightmare past (adopted and raised by Apokolips’ ruler, Darkseid) and deep doubts about his seemingly immortal life take him down a very dark path of mental health struggles, in addition ot the battles he has to fight as a dad and Mister Miracle.

Josh Hutcherson will play Scott Free/Mister Miracle, and Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate) will play Big Barda in the Mister Miracle animated series. While speaking with Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Hutcherson addressed his DCU role and confirmed that it won’t just be a voice-acting performance: he is set to play Mister Miracle in live-action as well. It’s a pivotal rule for sure: Hutcherson’s character is one one of the closest people to Darkseid, the DCU’s answer to Thanos. As he tells it, Hutcherson had to work hard to land the role, and all its future potential.

“This [Mister Miracle] was like a very extensive auditioning process,” Hutcherson told Horowitz. “Because whoever plays them in the animated version will play them in the live-action version. So that’s the plan. That’s the track that we’re trying to follow. Tom King, who wrote the comics, is phenomenal. He was our showrunner as well, so he knows it inside and out. He knows Scott Free/Mister Miracle inside and out. And getting to have Mackenzie Davis there with me as well, to play Big Barda. She was amazing. That was just such a great project.”

Mackenzie David & Josh Hutcherson star in DC Animation’s Mister Miracle

Hutcherson made sure to let DC fans know that this isn’t just another acting job: he bonded with the character in such a big way that it probably helped him land the job.

“Mister Miracle came around, and I read. All I had was a few of the scenes to do the audition. And it was such a cool character, and then I started getting into the comics and reading through those, and the world is amazing. What it talks about with mental health and all of that, I think, is something that’s very special, and I’m honored to be Scott Free, and I can’t wait,” Hutcherson later added. “I think that Mr. Miracle is such a great character, such an amazing story… I can’t wait for people to see the show.”

Mister Miracle is expected to be released on HBO Max in 2028.