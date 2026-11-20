Aaron Pierre found out at the same time as everyone else that Skydance had fired James Gunn and Peter Safran from their positions leading the DC Universe (DCU). The man who played John Stewart in Lanterns was actually doing an interview the day it happened, and he had just learned the news before going on to talk to the interviewer. That made his comments at the time honest and open, as he hadn’t had a chance to learn what his future in the DCU looked like, if it existed anymore at all. While he is appearing in Man of Tomorrow next year, what happens next remains a mystery.

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In a podcast interview with IndieWire that was recorded the day that Gunn and Safran were fired, Pierre opened up about his feelings. “Well, I actually only just found out the news prior to logging on, so I haven’t very much time at all to process the enormity of that news,” Pierre said. “But what I can say is that my relationship with James and my relationship with Peter is a beautiful relationship, and I’ve really loved every moment collaborating with them and working with them and getting to know them. And I’m excited to, beyond this point, in a different context, collaborate with them again, and I’m also excited to see what happens next for DC.”

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What Could Happen With Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart in the DCU?

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There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the DCU right now. While it is true that Jeremy Latcham has replaced Gunn and Safran as the new head of the DCU, and he will answer directly to the studio heads, the way the franchise will go is unclear. There could be a brand-new fresh reboot, with Latcham starting over, but that risks losing a lot of fans who are tired of investing in a franchise that keeps rebooting. The movies could also play off what Gunn has already built, but with more of an emphasis on A-list heroes to try to bring in more money at the box office.

There are already rumors that Skydance wants to keep David Corenswet as Superman, although those same rumors indicate that the studio might want to recast some of the characters around him. There were also rumors that Skydance wanted to keep Robert Pattinson as Batman and maybe bring him into the main DCU, but with Pattinson signing on to be the next James Bond for Amazon MGM Studios, that is not likely to happen. While Pattinson could do it, carrying two major franchises as Batman and James Bond would likely be too much for the actor.

As for Green Lantern, there were also rumors that Skydance might want Hal Jordan back, which could be difficult because of what happened in Lanterns. James Gunn clearly set up John Stewart as the Green Lantern of his movie and TV world, but if Skydance wants Jordan, there isn’t much room for Stewart without bringing in the Green Lantern Corps, something that is not as likely with Skydance wanting just A-list characters to ensure maximum profit potential. Instead, it seems that the studio wants a Justice League, and whether that includes John Stewart or Hal Jordan will determine Aaron Pierre’s place in the franchise.

Do you want to see Aaron Pierre back as John Stewart in the DCU? Let us know what you want to see from the Green Lanterns in the future of movies and TV in the comments below.